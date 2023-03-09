The New York Yankees are expected to make a run in the American League East once again, and key free agent addition Carlos Rodon should be a massive part of that. However, Rodon suffered an injury and won’t be ready for Opening Day, according to Greg Joyce of New York Post Sports.

“Carlos Rodon has a mild forearm strain, no throw for 7-10 days, per Cashman. Will start season late.”

The Yankees inked Rodon to a six-year deal worth $162 million this offseason after he went 14-8 with a 2/88 ERA with the San Francisco Giants a season ago, and Rodon should be a key piece in their rotation this season.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman elaborated on Rodon’s injury and insisted it isn’t a big deal, so that’s encouraging news for the Yankees and their fans.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

#Yankees GM Brian Cashman expands on the Carlos Rodon injury, describes it as something that is “not serious.” Said Rodon went through this last year and did not miss any time. pic.twitter.com/AAvAia0CSU — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) March 9, 2023

Rodon joins a lengthy injury list on the pitching front, as all of Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino, Scott Effross, and Tommy Kahnle are also on IL to begin the season, with Montas set to miss a good chunk of the campaign.

This is a tough blow to the Yankees, who also brought back Aaron Judge on a massive deal despite interest from a flurry of teams, including a huge offer from the San Diego Padres.

As always, the expectations in New York are through the roof, and the hope is that Carlos Rodon can return sometime in April and not miss too much time to begin the year.