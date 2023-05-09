New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino wants to be a lifelong Yankee. With his free agency looming, Severino addressed his future in pinstripes.

“This is the only team that I know. I would love to be here the rest of my life. This is a business. At the end, we don’t know what’s gonna happen,” Severino said. “Hopefully, I can be here for the rest of my life.”

It has been a frustrating past few seasons for Severino and that’s putting it plainly. After back-to-back all-star campaigns in 2017 and 2018, Severino appeared in 26 games from 2019-2022, making 22 starts. He’s been brilliant when healthy, but injuries have derailed his potential to become one of the more dominant pitchers in the league.

The Yankees sure could use a healthy Severino with the way their starting rotation has faired this season. Outside of ace Gerrit Cole, who is pitching like his normal self to the tune of a 2.09 ERA in eight starts, all other Yankees starting pitchers have a combined 5.13 ERA in 2023.

Severino is expected to make his first rehab start of the year this week with the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate. Severino expressed his frustration with the way the Yankees have handled his rehab this year, but he will finally get a chance to show he is close to full health when he takes the mound this week.

The impending return of Luis Severino should excite Yankees fans. The 29-year-old should soon get his shot to show New York why it should retain him this offseason.