Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo

The New York Yankees are promoting Ronald Guzman to the big league club, per Marly Rivera. Although this is good news for Guzman, it is not a good sign for Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo had missed 4 games in a row but was listed as day-to-day. But Guzman’s promotion likely signals an IL trip for Rizzo.

Rizzo was reportedly expected to begin participating in baseball actives this week. The Yankees, who have faced their share of offensive shortcomings as of late, were hopeful the big first baseman would return sooner rather than later. But Guzman could give New York a spark.

He’s a big first baseman who stands 6’5 and weighs around 230 pounds. Guzman has clubbed 8 home runs over the past month and a half. He owns an .823 OPS this season. His added power should benefit the Yankees lineup and help make up for the potential loss of Anthony Rizzo. It will be interesting to see if he can take advantage of Yankee Stadium’s short right field porch.

The Yankees offensive production has stemmed mainly from Aaron Judge over the past few weeks. The rest of the offense needs to step up and help Judge out. As good as he is, even he can’t do it all alone. New York is hoping Giancarlo Stanton can find his rhythm down the stretch. If Anthony Rizzo avoids a lengthy injury, he will be a much-needed bat in the lineup as well.

There has been no official announcement on Rizzo’s status. The latest report stated that Rizzo could return as soon as Wednesday. But that was prior to the Guzman announcement. Yankees fans are surely hoping Guzman’s call-up is simply because he’s been playing well and not related to the status of Anthony Rizzo.

UPDATE: Anthony Rizzo will be placed on the IL following Guzman’s call-up, per Lindsey Adler.