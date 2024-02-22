Yankees fans are pumped to see Juan Soto in pinstripes

The New York Yankees position players have reported to spring training, and that includes big offseason acquisition Juan Soto.

Juan Soto was seen taking live batting practice on Wednesday and wearing Yankees gear. The fanbase is obviously pumped up for Soto to be on the team, and fans were still in disbelief that the superstar outfielder is on their team. Let's get to some of the best reactions to Soto's first couple of days in Yankees gear.

I still cannot believe he is a Yankee. — Luke Garrison (SonicHockeyCoolFanAccount) (@SHCBackupAcc) February 22, 2024

More of this content please — Joey (@DJLeMVP) February 22, 2024

I hate to admit it, but this fits very well and is good for baseball — big O ⚾️⚾️⚾️🇻🇪🇨🇴🇺🇸 (@octaviomirabal1) February 22, 2024

The Yankees are hoping that pairing Soto with Aaron Judge in the lineup sparks a resurgence for the team's offense in 2024. In 2023, the Yankees struggled offensively for a variety of reasons. The toe injury to Aaron Judge, along with Anthony Rizzo's concussion and the struggles of Giancarlo Stanton contributed heavily to those struggles. The addition of Soto should surely help from a run scoring perspective.

Soto is only under contract for this season, but after the Yankees gave up a significant haul of pitching to acquire him from the San Diego Padres, it would be logical to believe that the team will do what it can to retain him when he hits free agency next offseason.

For now, Soto and the Yankees will focus on bouncing back. He and Judge will be the two catalysts in the Yankees lineup, while the team hopes that players like Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo can bounce back in the 2024 season. With the Yankees playing their first spring training games this weekend, it will be worth monitoring when he will be in the lineup for the first time.