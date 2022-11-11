Published November 11, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo are free agents. The New York Yankees extended both the qualifying offer. Judge will certainly not take it, but there is a chance Rizzo might. And even if Rizzo does not accept it, MLB insider Jon Morosi believes New York has a strong chance of resigning the veteran first baseman, per MLB Network on Twitter.

“I think there is probably still better than a 50/50 chance he stays in the Bronx either on accepting the QO (qualifying offer) or potentially renegotiating for a multi-year deal,” Morosi said. “Because he’s so important to that team…the Aaron Judge scenario will still take probably weeks to resolve.”

Morosi then discussed Anthony Rizzo’s impact on the Yankees if they are not able to re-sign Aaron Judge.

“Let’s say they don’t bring Judge back, let’s say the Giants out-bid them. They’d have to replace two really important cogs in that lineup. For the 2021 season, at least the first half of it, they really missed that left-handed power presence. They finally got him at the deadline in Rizzo. They brought him back, he was so crucial!”

The Yankees would ideally like to bring both Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge back. Doing so will be difficult without question. They will have a better chance of signing Rizzo, but New York is still confident in their chances of re-signing Judge as well. The Yankees’ free agency approach will be extremely interesting to follow after their disappointing ALCS defeat at the hands of the Houston Astros.