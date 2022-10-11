NY makes final DJ LeMahieu roster decision ahead of ALDS vs Guardians

The New York Yankees took another hit on Tuesday when they announced they were going to leave off three-time all-star DJ LeMahieu from their ALDS roster. Same goes for Scott Effross, who was considered to be one of the strongest options coming out of the bullpen for the Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians. He is planning on having Tommy John surgery which will end his season.

As for LeMahieu, a toe injury hurt his production at the plate since the all-star break. He only recorded four hits in his 28 at-bats from September onward. The Yankees picked up Matt Carpenter, who has gone through a career renaissance with New York, to replace LeMahieu. The two-time World Series champion had a slash line of .305/.412/.727 in 47 games with the Yankees this year. He will replace LaMahieu on the ALDS roster.

DJ LaMahieu tried to play through his toe injury but his skipper saw a worse version of the slugger they are used to seeing.

“I feel like he was still compromised, I mean, that’s what I was seeing,” Boone told ESPN at a workout ahead of the ALDS. “You kind of want to see how he is today and what he’s able to do to make that determination.”

While being a productive replacement, Carpenter hasn’t had a clean bill of health this season. He fractured his left foot after fouling a ball off it in early August and has missed every game since then. However, he feels ready to go and even hit a home run off of all-star Nestor Cortes in batting practice, according to Boone.

“He looks great,” the Yankees’ manager told NJ.com. “He’s been getting all of his live at-bats … he looks good swinging the bat.”