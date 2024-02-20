2024 could be Giancarlo Stanton's bounce back year

Coming off a disappointing 2023, the New York Yankees are eyeing a bounce-back year. With the acquisition of Juan Soto highlighting their offseason preparations, the team is now in Spring Training to ensure that they'll clinch a playoff spot in 2024. For that to happen, every player has to show up when called upon, and that includes Giancarlo Stanton.

The slugger is known for his skill with the bat. It's seen in his numerous accolades. However, throughout the past seasons, Stanton has been plagued with injuries, which have derailed his on-field performance. This past 2023 was his lowest point, with the 34-year-old registering career lows in batting average (.191), on-base percentage (.275) and slugging percentage (.420).

Throughout his six-year tenure with the Yankees, Stanton has missed around 36% of the team's games. His absence has been so common that even Yankees general manager Brian Cashman made eyebrow-raising comments regarding the slugger. Back in November, the GM said that injuries seemed to be a “part of his (Stanton's) game.”

However, it looks like Stanton may be in for a bounce-back season. A recent Spring Training video has emerged, showing the slugger looking visibly slimmer (per Fox Sports).

This video sparked comments from the Yankees faithful, some of whom still believe that the former MVP can play a big role this coming season.

Ressurgence coming!!! .279 ba. 36 homers! 15 stolen bases! Lets go!!!! — javi yank/ los yankees (@javien114) February 19, 2024

Best shape indeed — Michael Schiro (@Schirombaseball) February 20, 2024

my guy is playing in 158 games this season. Mark the tweet. — Cole Keener (@Colekeen24) February 20, 2024

While Aaron Judge and Juan Soto will be leading the way for the Yankees, a resurgence from Giancarlo Stanton will give the team an extra boost that will surely help in their quest to get over 2023's hump.

Even if the vet is past his prime, the talent is still there. At the end of the day, it all comes down to his health.