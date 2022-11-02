There is no doubt who the biggest player to watch out for in MLB free agency, and that’s Aaron Judge, who has been generating a ton of attention from general managers and fanbases across baseball ever since he rejected the New York Yankees’ extension offer back in February, one that was reportedly worth $213.5 million.

Yankees centerfielder Harrison Bader, who was traded to the Yankees back in August by the St. Louis Cardinals for Jordan Montgomery, believes that there’s no stopping Aaron Judge from leaving the Bronx if wants to in the offseason and that baseball fans (h/t Dan Martin of the New York Post).

“Listen, if Albert Pujols … can [leave], anybody could [leave],’’ Bader said Tuesday.

Teams are definitely going to line up and make some calls to try and win the Aaron Judge sweepstakes. The Yankees outfielder is coming off a 2022 campaign in which he surpassed every expectation of a player with a burning desire to impress everyone during his contract year.

In 2022, Aaron Judge put together one of the most memorable and arguably the best season in baseball ever, as he launched a total of 62 home runs to break Roger Maris’ American League record for the most homers in a single season. In addition to that, Judge has been a run-creating monster at the plate even without sending balls to deep space. Judge slashed .311/425/.686 in 2022 and posted a ridiculous 211 OPS+ along with an unbelievable 207 wRC+.

The San Francisco Giants, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the New York Mets are just some of the biggest teams rumored to be the best landing spots for Aaron Judge.