‘They got lucky’: Luis Severino drops truth bomb on Astros after Yankees misfortune

The New York Yankees are not having a good time in their ALCS against the Houston Astros. In particular, their offense has completely lost the fire they once had to start the year. Any semblance of good hitting has seemingly been extinguished, as they struck out 30 times in two games. That’s an unacceptable number.

If you were to ask Luis Severino about what went wrong in Game 2 of the Yankees-Astros series, though, he’d boil it down to luck. The starting pitcher gave up a three-run homer to Alex Bregman during the game. In the same game, Yankees star Aaron Judge was seemingly robbed of a home run in that same game. These circumstances lead Severino to believe that it was a bit of “luck” on the side of Houston. (via Twitter)

Yankees pitcher Severino: “”[Bregman] hit it at 91 mph. That’s the only thing I’m gonna say. And Judge hit it at 106 mph and it didn’t go out. I don’t know, they got lucky.”

Luis Severino talks about the 3-run home run surrendered to Alex Bregman tonight: pic.twitter.com/EU4J0SQ4RK — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 21, 2022

There’s certainly some truth to Severino’s “lucky” statements. There was a lot of data that showed that in any other ball-park, Judge’s eighth-inning fly-out would be a home run. However, attributing a loss to “luck” will never sit well with both your fans and the opposing team’s fans. The comments on the tweet above show exactly how Yankees fans feel about this statement.

Besides, it’s hard to blame luck when thirteen of your offense’s at-bats end up as Ks. At the end of the day, the Yankees need to figure out how to fix their hitting issues. That way, they won’t have to deal with Lady Luck’s fickle whims, and instead control their own destiny.