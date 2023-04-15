Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Love him or hate him, Minnesota Twins star Carlos Correa plays a pretty good villain. And villain is exactly what Correa is every time he steps foot in the Bronx for a game against the New York Yankees, whose fans have loathed the star shortstop since his involvement in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal.

Correa has been a one-man wrecking crew for the Twins in both of their wins against the Yankees- and it’s been the Bronx faithful who have been providing extra fuel in the tank for the slugger.

C0rrea was asked about the Yankees fans’ boos- and he provided an epic quote in response, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

“It’s gasoline in your Ferrari,” he said. “I love it.”

The Twins star said that he “loves” hearing the boos- and it shows.

Correa has helped the Twins cruise past the Yanks in each of the series’ first two games, as he has belted three home runs- including two on Friday night.

The former Astros star did compliment the rowdy Yankees bunch, saying that they “know everything about the sport.”

Funnily enough, the Yanks have passed on Correa, who has been a free agent in back-to-back offseasons, each time they’ve had the chance to land him.

That likely suits New York fans just fine.

And Correa clearly thrives on their enmity.

One can bet that Correa will hear the boobirds once more in the series finale on Saturday afternoon.

But if Yanks fans aren’t careful, they’ll be watching Correa speed off down the Major Deegan Expressway in his Ferrari, gassed up after sweeping the Bronx Bombers.