Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been a revelation in his short time with the New York Yankees. He hit four home runs in his first three games, including a go-ahead blast in Tuesday's victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Yankees made the move before the MLB trade deadline despite reports of clubhouse concerns. The fans are mostly loving Jazz Chisholm's tenure so far, but there are some up in arms over his belt.

The belt reads “We Are Not The Same” and is a very Marlins-esque green color. There has been no word on whether Chisholm has ordered a new belt. The belt is not the only thing turning heads, either. Former third baseman and current analyst Trevor Plouffe picked up on another fashion choice on Jomboy Media's “Talkin' Baseball” podcast.

“It was shocking to see that. First appearance in a Yankees uniform, hat backwards, green belt.” Plouffe said. “I have never seen [it]… When is the last time you've seen a Yankees player wear their hat backwards?”

Chisholm is certainly bringing his style to the Yankee uniform, something that is not traditionally associated with the team. Juan Soto has flipped his hat backward and many members of the team have neon green protective pads that they wear. None of those things seem to have garnered the reaction that Chisholm's fashion has.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s impact on the Yankees

Jazz Chisholm represents everything the Yankees needed at the MLB trade deadline. Their infield defense, especially at third base, was poor. He also provides a lefty bat that has stabilized the lineup and outfield depth for the stretch run. Chisholm had never played third base before joining the Yankees but has played very well in his limited time there. He has also suited up in center field for one game, giving Aaron Judge a day at designated hitter.

His defensive impact pales in comparison to his offensive prowess in his limited time in pinstripes. He struggled in his first game, going 1-5 but creating a run with excellent base running. After that, the power started to pop. Two consecutive games with two home runs from Chisholm powered the Yankees to a series victory in Philadelphia.

The clubhouse concerns also appear to be overblown, as he has assimilated very well into the team. The television cameras caught Chisholm holding Aaron Judge's bat up to the camera, showing that he had used the captain's bat to hit his second home run on Monday. The camera then caught Chisholm celebrating with his teammates.

The Yankees are in a must-win season. With Juan Soto's presence only guaranteed for this season, they have to give themselves the best chance to win a World Series in 2024. The addition of Jazz Chisholm introduces accountability for players at almost every position.

DJ LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Trent Grisham will all be motivated to perform when they do get at-bats because they know Chisholm can take those chances away. No matter what color his belt is or which way he wears his hat, Jazz Chisholm Jr. has provided a much-needed spark for the Yankees.