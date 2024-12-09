Juan Soto is a member of the New York Mets. The outfielder signed a 15-year, $765 million contract to join the Amazins after one year with the New York Yankees. Soto's free agency sweepstakes was a roller coaster of reports and rumors that ended late Sunday night. Jon Heyman of the New York Post and Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported that the Yankees came very close to keeping Soto in the Bronx.

“The Yankees’ final offer to Soto was 16 years and $760 million, per source,” Feinsand posted on social media. “That’s a $47.5 million AAV; the Mets offer was for a $51 million AAV.”

Heyman's report was identical, “Yankees bid $760M for 16 years. Soto is a Met.”

The contract with the Mets has no deferred money, meaning he will make the full $51 million for 15 years. That is markedly different than last year's big contract with Shohei Ohtani. He deferred almost all of his contract, making the eye-popping $700 million more understandable.

There is no reporting on the details of the Yankees' final offer. Whether it was deferred money, opt-outs, the lower annual value, or the extra year that pushed Soto away may never be known. While Bombers fans will be upset they did not land Soto, they cannot say that Hal Steinbrenner did not offer a competitive contract.

The Yankees' backup plan after Juan Soto leaves for the Mets

The Yankees have been speaking to other free agents while waiting for Juan Soto's decision. They had a 90-minute Zoom call with Braves starter Max Fried and could have another meeting soon. They saw their starting pitching falter late in the postseason and could use an upgrade behind Gerrit Cole. Spending on pitching has been a staple of Brian Cashman's tenure and he could do it again.

The Yankees also need an outfielder, as Alex Verdugo is also a free agent. After a rough one-year stint in The Bronx, the former Red Sox and Dodger is likely to leave. Teoscar Hernandez and Anthony Santander are the top available outfielders and one could be headed to the Yankees. Neither of those players are great defenders, which is something the Yankees should target this offseason.

Gleyber Torres is another starter that the Yankees are likely losing in free agency. Do not expect them to replace him through a big offseason splash. Caleb Durbin is a prospect that the organization thinks highly of and is likely to be on the roster coming out of training camp.

The last time the Yankees did not have Juan Soto, they missed the playoffs in 2023. They need to make significant moves to ensure that does not continue in the post-Soto era.