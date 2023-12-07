Juan Soto may be on track to match Mickey Mantle's ability to get on base for the Yankees after his trade from the Padres.

The New York Yankees aren't a franchise that stays down for long. Called the MLB's Evil Empire for a reason, the Yankees have been so good for so long, and now, after a disappointing 2023 season, they managed to swing one of the biggest moves of the offseason after they finalized their trade for star left fielder Juan Soto.

Soto gives the Yankees a star-studded outfield; with New York planning to utilize Aaron Judge as the everyday centerfielder, the Yankees will be fielding such a strong outfield especially after swinging a deal for Alex Verdugo as well.

Make no mistake about it, the Yankees will have one of the most lethal lineups in the MLB in 2024, health permitting, especially if Anthony Rizzo bounces back from a down 2023 season. In fact, their acquisition of Juan Soto gives the Yankees lineup some Mickey Mantle vibes, as according to StatMuse MLB on Twitter (X), Mantle is the last Yankees player to tally a season with 130 or more walks. Meanwhile, Soto has had three straight such seasons.

Soto figures to slot in at the top of the Yankees order, with manager Aaron Boone making good use of the 25-year old's elite ability to get on base. In all six big league seasons, Soto has put up an on-base percentage of .400 or better, so there may be more runners on base for Aaron Judge to drive home when he gets to the plate as he moves to the heart of the order.

With the arrival of Alex Verdugo, Juan Soto should be staying at left field, where his defense hasn't been particularly good in the past few seasons. Verdugo was a positive defender for the Boston Red Sox at right field last season, unlike Judge, so perhaps it's Verdugo who draws the nod at centerfield.

Soto's contract situation may be a worry, as the Yankees will have to shell out a huge contract just to keep him in town, which they'll want to do given the prospect capital they gave up to trade for him. But the Yankees are clearly shooting for the stars, so there shouldn't be any worries about Soto's long-term future with the team, especially when he may be on track to match Mickey Mantle's ability to get on base for the storied franchise.