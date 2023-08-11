It is the start of a weekend interleague series as the New York Yankees visit the Miami Marlins. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Marlins prediction, pick, and how to watch.

For the Yankees, they dropped two of three this week to the Chicago White Sox. In the process of losing two of the games, the pitching was awful. In the series, the Yankees' pitching gave up 15 runs in three games, with 14 of them coming in the two losses. With that, the Yankees are 59-56 on the season and are 12 games back of the Orioles in the division. They are also five games back of the Blue Jays in the Wild Card chase, with the Mariners and tRed Sox in the way of that last spot.

Meanwhile, the Marlins just took two of three from the Reds this week, but they have won three of their last ten games. With the two wins, the Marlins are now 60-56 on the season, which is third in the NL East and 13.5 games behind the Braves in the division. Still, the Marlins currently hold onto a Wild Card spot. They are a half-game up on the Cubs and the Reds for the last spot, while also being 2.5 games ahead of the Diamondbacks.

Here are the Yankees-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Marlins Odds

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-170)

Miami Marlins: -1.5 (+140)

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

How To Watch Yankees vs. Marlins

TV: YES/BSFL

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

It was not just the Yankees pitching that struggled in the series with the White Sox, the offense did as well. They scored just ten runs in three games, with seven of them coming in a single game. On the season, the Yankees are tied for 22nd in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 29th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging. Still, the Yankees have some guys hitting well, starting with Gleyber Torres. He is hitting .391 over the last week, but with five walks he has a .500 on-base percentage. Torres has hit two home runs and a double, leading to three RBIs. He has also scored four times in the last week.

Jake Bauers is also slugging fairly well. He is hitting .261 in the last week with a .333 on-base percentage. Bauers has two home runs and four RBIs to go with three runs scored. He has struggled some with strikeouts though. He has struck out ten times in the last six games. That has also been an issue for some of the other major power bats. Aaron Judge has struck out six times in the last week while hitting just .222. Still, he has walked seven times which has led to a .440 on-base percentage. He has a home run and two RBIs. Judge has also scored three times with the help of a double.

Meanwhile, Giancarlo Stanton has struck out seven times in the last week. He does have two home runs and three RBIs, plus he has scored three times in the last week. He is hitting just .208 in the last six games with a .273 on-base percentage. As a team, the Yankees have hit nine home runs in the last six games, but they have also struck out 59 times.

The Yankees have not named a starting pitch yet for this game, as this was the spot for Carlos Rondon in the rotation. With Domingo German out, they could call up Jhony Brito today to make the start. If it is him, he is 4-5 on the year with a 5.02 ERA. He did pitch in the game Sunday that Rondon went down in, so it is also possible the Yankees look elsewhere for today's pitchers.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins took two of three from the Reds and scored ten runs in the process. It was not a ton of runs, but it was enough as they took two one-run wins. On the season, the Marlins rank 26th in runs scored, but third in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging. Jorge Soler leads the team in home runs and RBIs on the season. He is continuing to do that in the last week. Over the last six games, he has hit two home runs and drove in five runs. He has done this while hitting .333 with a .440 on-base percentage. Soler has also hit a double and scored four times.

The newest Marlins are also doing well. Josh Bell is hitting .261 over the last week, but he has a .320 on-base percentage. He has two home runs with five RBIs as well while hitting two doubles and scoring twice. Jake Burger has not been as good. He is hitting just .190 with a .261 on-base percentage. He does have a home run and two RBIs though, while scoring two times and hitting two doubles.

The Marlins will be sending Jesus Luzardo to the mound today for this one. He is 8-6 on the season with a 3.52 ERA. Luzardo has struggled a little in his last two starts though. He went 4.2 innings and has up four runs against the Tigers on July 30th. Then it was four runs in 5.1 innings in a loss to the Rangers. The issue there was he gave up three home runs. With the boom or bust nature of the Yankees offense that gives some major uncertainty to the game. Luzardo could get plenty of strikeouts today, as he is a strike-dominant pitcher. He could also give up plenty of home runs.

Final Yankees-Marlins Prediction & Pick

The Yankees and Marlins are both in situations where they need to come out with a win in this series. The Yankees are in a little more precarious spot though. The best hope for them today is to put up a line similar to the Rangers from August fourth. While Luzardo got eight strikeouts, he also gave up three home runs and four runs overall. If the Yankees can replicate that, they can get the win in this one. Further, the Marlins are not winning by a lot when they win lately, so take the runs with the Yankees.

Final Yankees-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Yankees +1.5 (-170)