The Oakland Athletics designated OF Ramon Laureano for assignment on Saturday, per FanSided's Robert Murray. Laureano was once a promising outfielder but much like the Athletics overall, his 2023 season has been forgettable.

Laureano, 29, began his career in Oakland during the 2018 campaign. He impressed through 48 games that season, hitting .288 with an .832 OPS. The A's likely felt as if Laureano was a future star.

In 2019, he slashed an impressive .288/.340/.521 with an .860 OPS and 24 home runs. Laureano added 13 steals as well. However, Laureano hasn't been the same player since. He's dealt with injuries and PED concerns (which led to a lengthy suspension), and Laureano hasn't appeared in more than 100 games since the 2019 campaign.

Laureano has slashed .213/.280/.364 with a .645 OPS so far in 2023. One would imagine that the Athletics attempted to deal him away prior to the August 1st trade deadline. Clearly, no trade came to fruition though.

And just a few days after the deadline Oakland has decided to move on.

Laureano's future

At just 29-years old, Laureano could prove to be a decent addition for a contender. He's a respectable defensive outfielder who features a strong throwing arm. Laureano still has offensive upside despite his 2023 underperformance as well. Teams that could use an outfielder like the New York Yankees may inquire about Laureano.

In the end, Laureano's MLB trajectory is a disappointing one. It's unfortunate that a player who was deemed a future star by many fell off in such a big way.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for him.