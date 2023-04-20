The New York Yankees have been dealing with a good amount of injuries to start the 2023 season, with Giancarlo Stanton’s addition to the IL being the latest, but the team got two encouraging updates regarding starting pitcher Luis Severino and Harrison Bader on Thursday.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Harrison Bader should begin a minor league rehab assignment on Friday with the Somerset Patriots, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Bader is arguably the best defensive center fielder in baseball, and his return would allow Aaron Judge to play his natural position of right field more often. Bader was acquired at last season’s trade deadline in a trade that sent starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals. The trade was questioned by many, but Bader has a strong playoff run for the team.

Starting pitcher Luis Severino has dealt with injuries for the last several years, but he “looked really good” according to Aaron Boone, via Hoch. Severino was facing live hitters in the Bronx, and one of those hitters included Bader. A clip emerged of the two facing off at Yankee Stadium.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The next step for Severino is going down to Tampa Bay for more live batting practice, then hopefully rehab games, Boone said, via Hoch.

The Yankees have missed several starting pitchers so far this year. Free agent signing Carlos Rodon has dealt with forearm and back issues. Severino dealt with a lat strain. Frankie Montas is out for an extended period of time due to offseason shoulder surgery.

Bader and Severino returning to the team relatively soon would be a welcomed sight for the Yankees. The team has not lost a series yet this season and is holding up the best they can, but reinforcements are going to be necessary at some point.