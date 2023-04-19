Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Los Angeles Angels star- and free agent to be- Shohei Ohtani is in New York for a series against the Yankees- and even the Bronx Bombers are smitten by Sho-time. The Yankees are selling Ohtani’s Japan jersey from the World Baseball Classic in their team store, per Talkin’ Baseball on Twitter.

There, nestled nicely next to a Yankees ‘Captain’ shirt honoring Aaron Judge and Judge jerseys, was Ohtani’s Japan jersey.

Wistful Yankees fans remembering the 2018 offseason, when the club was the presumptive favorite to land the Angels star, might just grab one of the Ohtani jerseys off the rack.

Or, furious that the two-way star seemingly spurned New York five years ago, they may not even pay the jerseys a glance,

One thing is for sure.

While the Yankees may have sold these jerseys in the Bronx last year, this sure is some shameless advertising of the 2024 free agent to the fans.

Ohtani, who won the 2021 American League MVP and was arguably just as good in 2022, avoided arbitration with the Angels back in October of 2022 when he signed a one-year, $30 million deal.

The Japanese wunderkind has made it clear that his priority is to win. The Angels haven’t come close to doing so- and their star player was the source of trade rumors at the trade deadline.

With rumblings of a $500 million contract potentially within the realm of possibilities, Yankees fans will be hoping the club spends a lot more money on Shohei Ohtani in the future than just jerseys in the team store.