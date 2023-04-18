Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

The more things change, the more they stay the same, and for the New York Yankees, they’re dealing with another chunk of the season without the services of right fielder Giancarlo Stanton.

This time (which isn’t too different from other occasions), Stanton finds himself on the injured list with a left hamstring strain, and the official diagnosis has him missing close to two months of action.

Tuesday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone addressed the latest injury to Stanton, and he’s optimistic about getting their right fielder back a little earlier than expected. The comments are relayed via Twitter from MLB Yankees beat writer Bryan Hoch.

Per Hoch: “Aaron Boone on Giancarlo Stanton: ‘We’re hoping we get him back in six weeks.'”

Even with the generous timetable, that would have Stanton returning to the lineup by early-June at the soonest.

The hamstring strain is the latest of the injury wows that have plagued Stanton throughout his career, particularly during his time with the Yankees. All of the injuries have been something with his legs, whether it’s a hamstring, quadriceps, knee or even an Achilles.

When anyone sees Stanton, it doesn’t take long to figure out the dude is built like a tank, with muscles bulging out of the Yankees’ custom pinstripe uniforms. With all of the lower body injuries, one can wonder if he mixes in any stretches to stay loose and flexible.

For the sake of the Yankees and their fans, the hope is this will be the last time Stanton misses time due to injury. Given the history, the optimism could be left to fall flat once again.