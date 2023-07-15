The New York Yankees are in the middle of another tough season. Every season New York has been a staple as one of the organizations with the highest payroll, but they continuously fail to reach the World Series ever since 2009. With Aaron Judge still missing in the lineup, their offense has not been as consistent as they would have hoped. Sure enough, it's an issue that they need to before the MLB trade deadline.

There are particular individuals who are unexpectedly getting playing time almost everyday because of their lack of depth.

Anthony Volpe's promotion might have been rushed initially, but he has found his rhythm in the majors. Billy McKinney is a surprise revelation and consistent contributor for a player who was almost out of the majors already. The Yankees' lineup continues to be dominated by righties, so it is paramount for a championship contending franchise to have a more balanced approach.

In the pitching side of things, New York's bullpen remains to be lethal and one of the best in the majors, but their starting pitching needs a tad bit of improvement due to the injuries they have incurred. Carlos Rodon returned recently, while Nestor Cortes Jr. remains sidelined. The season is not over yet, but fourth place in the American League is far from ideal.

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

3. Seth Brown

The corner outfielder and left-handed bat have been two major issues of the Yankees. With the Oakland Athletics likely to become sellers before the trade deadline, the New York front office must assert themselves and claim Seth Brown from Oakland.

Brown has been injured for a portion of this campaign, so his numbers are not as impressive, but he was fantastic during last year's run.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Trading with the A's last season and getting Frankie Montas was a disaster for the Yankees, but this time, Brown can be acquired through a buy-low opportunity. For an individual who smashed 25 homers and drove in 73 RBIs last year, he will fill-in the hole of the Yankees outfield. His oblique injury has forced him down the Oakland lineup, so the price will not be expensive to pry him away from their squad.

A former NL MVP who just recently signed with the Chicago Cubs is back on the trade market. Cody Bellinger is another lefty outfielder who will mitigate the weaknesses of the Yankees. He has played in a big market team already, so he will unlikely fold under pressure. His MVP days are way gone, but Bellinger is one athlete who has a good chance to thrive at Yankee Stadium.

His versatility makes him a useful asset because he can play in any outfield and even first base on some instances. Aaron Judge's turf toe injury has been tricky, so the timeline is not clear compared to his previous absences. Yankees fans might jeer on the decision of adding another big name with subpar numbers, but bringing in Bellinger entails low risk but it can be a high reward, especially in the postseason.

1. Jack Flaherty

The St. Louis Cardinals were unexpectedly one of the most disappointing teams in baseball this year. The pitching has been a major cause for concern, so it seems inevitable that they will unload some of their assets to retool for next season.

Jack Flaherty is one asset who can be dangled before the MLB trade deadline, but he is a high-risk option for the Yankees. Compared to Brown and Bellinger, it will be more pricey to add Flaherty, but he likely has the highest ceiling amongst the three as well. If the front office is not confident with the health of their current starting rotation, pounding on the opportunity to get Flaherty will be a brilliant decision.