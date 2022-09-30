Yankees star Aaron Judge’s dominant 2022 season draws massive praise from Angels’ Shohei Ohtani

The 2022 American League MVP Award race is now in the final stretch run, as regular season play will culminate on Wednesday. From there, voters will then decide before the postseason begins on just who between Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is most deserving of taking home the honor.

The race for the 2022 AL MVP Award has been one for the ages. From Ohtani’s sheer dominance both on the mound and at the plate to the multiple records that Judge has shattered over the campaign, the two have continued to bolster their respective resumes for the award.

Overall, there is nothing but respect between these two superstars. From Ohtani’s standpoint, as he spoke about on Thursday following his final start on the mound at Angel Stadium this season, he has been left in awe of watching Judge’s dominant campaign.

“I enjoy watching Judge,” Ohtani said. “I watched him hit 61. Just as a baseball fan, it’s great watching him do his thing.”

Judge belted the 61st home run of his season during the Yankees’ 8-3 road win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. He is one home run away from setting a new record for the most home runs hit in a single season in American League history.

For now, Ohtani will have an opportunity to add to his AL MVP Award resume in the Angels’ final six games of the campaign, including a road start on the mound against the Oakland Athletics. On the other hand, Judge is not only eyeing the AL single-season home run record, but he sure also has his sights set on winning the AL Triple Crown.