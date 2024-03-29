It is game two of the opening weekend series between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Astros prediction, pick, and how to watch.
In the first game of the series, Nester Cortes and Fember Valdez took the mound for their respective teams. The Astros took an early lead in the game. First, Chas McCormick from in a run, and then Yanier Diaz drove on in to make it 2-0 for the Astros. In the second, Jake Meyers hit a home run to make it 3-0. The Yankees would come back. Juan Soto and Anthony Rizzo both drove in runs in the fifth and Anythong Volpe added and RBI on a bases-loaded walk. In the second, Oswaldo Cabrera tied the game with a home run, and then in the seventh Alex Verdugo gave the Yankees the lead
MLB Odds: Yankees-Astros Odds
New York Yankees: +1.5 (-194)
Moneyline: +104
Houston Astros: -1,5 (+158)
Moneyline: -122
Over: 9 (-118)
Under: 9 (-104)
How to Watch Yankees vs. Astros
Time: 8:10 PM ET/ 5:10 PM PT
TV: Apple TV +
Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Yankees will be sending Carlos Rondon to the mound for this one. He was 3-8 with a 6.85 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP in 2023. Rondon made just 14 appearances on the year, all starting appearances in the second half of the year. He did make two starts against the Astros last year. The first one was at home against Houston, where he went 2.2 innings, giving just five runs and taking the loss. In the other start, in September, Rondon went five innings, giving up just two runs, and taking the win.
The Yankees saw their new outfield shine i the first game of the year. Juan Soto drove in his first run as a Yankee, plus made some solid defensive plays. He went 1-3 with two walks and an RBI. Sitting right behind him was Aaron Judge, who scored a run and went 1-4 with a walk on the night. Further, Alex Verdugo drove in a run as well, while going 1-3 on the day. Giancarlo Stanton, also went 1-5 on the night rom the DH spot.
Further, Anthony Rizzo and Anthony Volpe both made impacts in the game. Rizzo went 1-3 but drove in a run and walked one. Volpe Walked three times in the game and also drove in a run while going 1-2.
Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Astros will be sending Christian Javier to the mound in this one. Last year, he was 10-5 with a 4.56 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP. Javier has been solid as a starter since joining the big league club. He has a WAR value over one every season and a career ERA under 3.60. Last year was the worst ERA of his career. Javier faced the Yankees twice last year. In the first one, in August, he went just 4.2 innings, giving up three runs and taking the no-decision as the Astros lost. In the second one, he gave up three runs over six innings, taking the loss in the game.
The Astros bring back a core of players from last year, ready to go. In the infield, Yainer Diaz will get the chance to be the everyday catcher. Last year he played in 104 games, sitting with a .282 batting average and a .846 OPS. He also had a WAR of 3.2 while driving in 60 runs last year. He did go 3-4 with an RBI in the first game with hthe Yankees. At first base, the Astros will hope to get a fully healthy Jose Abreu this year. He is heading into his second year in Houston and is coming off a year in which he hit .237 with a .680 OPS and 90 RBIs. He was able to play in 141 games last year but was battling injuries throughout. Abreu did score once in the first game with the Yankees.
The infield is rounded out by Jeremy Pena, Alex Bregman, and Jose Altuve. Bregman is coming in hot after a solid spring. He hit .383 in spring training and drove in eight with two home runs. Altuve has been solid in spring training as well, hitting .250 with a .748 OPS. Altuve went just 1-5 in the game with the Yankees, and Bregman posted the same lines.
The outfield will feature Chaz McCormick, Jake Meyers, and Kyle Tucker, while Yordan Alvarez will be the DH this year. McCormick and Tucker have both been solid in spring training. McCormick is hitting .366 with a .865 OPS. He has seven RBIs so far this Spring. Tucker has hit .317 and has a .952 OPS. Tucker has three home runs and eight RBIs this spring already. Further, Alvarez is coming off a season in which he hit .293 and a .900 OPS. His OPS was fifth in the majors last year. Further, he hit 31 home runs last year with 97 RBIs.
Final Yankees-Astros Prediction & Pick
The Yankees made a solid comeback in the first game of the series. They won, despite leaving plenty of men in scoring position. The question in this game will be can the Yankees capitalize on men in scoring position? They let ten runners on base and went 3-11 with runners in scoring position. Those are not normally numbers that get a win, but it did in the first game of the series. It will not do it in the second game.
Final Yankees-Astros Prediction & Pick: Astros ML (-122)