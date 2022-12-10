By XC Enriquez · 7 min read

Yaoyao is finally coming to Genshin Impact as a playable character in Version 3.4. Read on for her skills, talents, materials, and more.

Yaoyao Details

“I wanted to give Yaoyao the magical device I used when I was younger, so she could protect herself. But before I could say anything, Cloud Retainer had already gifted Yuegui to her. Can’t say I’m surprised. Yaoyao is a very lovable child after all.”

– Streetward Rambler

“Burgeoning Grace” Yaoyao is an upcoming 4-star Dendro Polearm character set to be playable on Genshin Impact Version 3.4. Her Ascension Stat is Bonus HP%, gaining up to 24% on her final Ascension.

Her Constellation is named Osmanthus, and her official affiliation is “Disciple of Streetward Rambler.” This is revealed to be referring to Madame Ping. Yaoyao’s birthday is currently unknown

Note that most of the information below did not come from an official source and are subject to changes. It may not exactly represent Yaoyao when she releases in Version 3.4.

Yaoyao Ascension Materials

To fully level up Yaoyao from level 1 to 90, these are all the materials she needs. All of the below materials can be acquired as of Version 3.3.

168 Jueyun Chili

Primary Ascension Materials (drops from Jadeplume Terrorshroom and Dendro Hypostasis): 1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver 9 Nagadus Emerald Fragment 9 Nagadus Emerald Chunk 6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone

Slime drops: 18 Slime Condensate 30 Slime Secretions 36 Slime Concetrate

Dendro Hypostasis drops: 46 Quelled Creeper

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Yaoyao Talent Materials

Each of Yaoyao’s three battle talents requires the following materials to be upgraded to level 10. All of these are also farmable as of Version 3.3.

Samachurl drops: 6 Faded Red Satin 22 Trimmed Red Silk 31 Rich Red Brocade

Talent Level-Up Materials: 3 Teachings of Diligence 21 Guide to Diligence 38 Philosophies of Diligence

Shouki no Kami (Scaramouche) Weekly Boss Drops: 6 Daka’s Bell

1 Crown of Insight

1.6525 million Mora

Yaoyao Skills

Normal Attack: Toss ‘N’ Turn Spear

Normal Attack

Performs up to 4 consecutive spear strikes.

Charged Attack

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way.

Plunging Attack

Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Raphanus Sky Cluster

Calls upon “Yuegui: Throwing Mode,” a special device created by a certain adeptus to help Yaoyao solve her problems.

This skill will be used differently in Holding Mode.

Hold

Enters Aiming Mode to adjust the throw direction.

Yuegui: Throwing Mode

Throws out White Jade Radishes that will explode upon hitting characters or opponents, dealing Dendro DMG to opponents within a certain AoE, and healing characters based on Yaoyao’s Max HP. If a radish does not hit either an opponent or a character, the radish will remain where it is and explode on contact with a character or opponent, or will explode after its duration expires. Yuegui: Throwing Mode will choose its radish-throw targets. If nearby characters have more than 70% HP on average, then it will throw the radish at a nearby opponent. If nearby characters have 70% or less HP on average, it will throw a radish at the character with the lowest HP percentage remaining. If no opponents exist nearby, Yuegui will throw White Jade Radishes at characters even if they have more than 70% HP on average.



2 instances of Yuegui: Throwing Mode can exist at any one time.

“A radish a day keeps trouble away! … Oh, this isn’t about a radish’s medical properties, exactly, but it does have some health benefits, yeah!”

The White Jade Radish deals 29.92% – 53.86% – 63.58% DMG at Talent levels 1, 10, and 13 respectively. At the same Talent levels, it heals for (1.71% Max HP + 165.08) – (3.09% Max HP + 363.2) – (3.64% Max HP + 454.01).

The Yuegui: Throwing Mode duration is 10 seconds, while the Whide Jade Radish lasts for 5 seconds. The skill’s cooldown is 15 seconds.

Elemental Burst: Moonjade Descent

At the enjoinment of a certain adeptus, Yuegui’s full potential can be unleashed in an emergency, causing it to enter an (in some sense) invincible Adeptal Legacy state, dealing Dendro DMG to nearby opponents.

Adeptal Legacy

White Jade Radishes generated will be changed to heal and deal DMG according to this skill. Explosions will heal all nearby party members, and the Dendro DMG that they deal will be viewed as Elemental Burst DMG.

Summons “Yuegui: Jumping Mode” at intervals until their limit has been reached. The radish-throwing behavior of this version of Yuegui is the same as that of Yuegui in the Elemental Skill, Raphanus Sky Cluster. A maximum of 3 Yuegui: Jumping Mode can exist at any one time.

When White Jade Radishes explode, they will heal all nearby characters and the Dendro DMG they deal is viewed as Elemental Burst DMG.

Yaoyao’s Movement SPD and Dendro DMG will be increased.

When Yaoyao is off-field, she will no longer summon Yuegui: Jumping Mode.

“Eh? Which one of these is actually Yuegui, you ask? Aren’t they all Yuegui?”

The Burst itself deals 114.56% up to 243.44% DMG upon cast. The Adeptal Legacy White Radish deals 81.84% at Talent Level 1 and 173.91% at level 13. It heals for (2.57% Max HP + 247.62) to (5.46% Max HP + 681.02) at those Talent levels. Yaoyao gains 50% Dendro RES bonus.

Each Yuegui: Jumping Mode lasts for 5 seconds, and the Adeptal Legacy state lasts for 20 seconds. Currently, the cooldown seems to be 19 seconds.

Yaoyao Passive Skills

Tailing on Tiptoes

When Yaoyao is in the party, your characters will not startle Crystalflies and certain other animals when getting near them.

Check the “Other” sub-category of the “Living Beings / Wildlife” section in the Archive for creatures this skill works on.

Starscatter

While affected by the Adeptal Legacy state caused by Moonjade Descent, Yaoyao will summon 1 Yuegui: Jumping Mode whenever she sprints or jumps. She can summon 1 Yuegui this way every 0.5s.

In Others’ Shoes

When White Jade Radishes explode, active characters within their AoE will regain HP every 2s based on 20% of Yaoyao’s Max HP.

Yaoyao Constellations

Adeptus’ Tutelage

When White Jade Radishes explode, active characters within their AoE will gain 15% Dendro DMG Bonus for 8s and have 15 Stamina restored to them. This form of Stamina Restoration can only be triggered every 5s.

Innocent

While affected by the Adeptal Legacy state caused by Moonjade Descent, if White Jade Radish explosions damage opponents, 3 Energy will be restored to Yaoyao. This form of Energy regeneration can occur once every 0.8s.

Loyal and Kind

Increases the Level of Sky Raphanus Cluster by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Winsome

After using Raphanus Sky Cluster or Moonjade Descent, Yaoyao’s Elemental Mastery will be increased based on 0.3% of her Max HP for 8s. The maximum Elemental Mastery she can gain this way is 120.

Compassionate

Increases the Level of Moonjade Descent by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Beneficent

When Yuegui: Throwing Mode throws out a White Radish, there is a 50% chance that it will throw out a Mega Radish that will have a larger AoE than the standard White Jade Radish and have the following effects upon exploding: Deals AoE Dendro DMG based on 75% of Yaoyao’s ATK. Restores HP for the active character based on 7.5% of Yaoyao’s Max HP.

Every Yuegui: Throwing Mode can throw out a maximum of 2 Mega Radishes.

Other Yaoyao Details

Yaoyao’s Signature Dish is called Qingce Standard Dish, made by cooking Qingce Stir Fry with her.

Effect: Increases all party members’ ATK by 274 for 300s. In Co-op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Increases all party members’ ATK by 274 for 300s. In Co-op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Description: Yaoyao’s specialty. It looks rather mundane as it is not displayed with the same luxurious aesthetic as dishes prepared by a fancy restaurant. However, as soon as you take a bite, the flavor immediately offers you a fragrant and intimate experience, certain to leave an ever-lasting impression. After a single taste, what’s on your tongue will be on your heart for good. To discover the deeper meaning behind Yaoyao’s design of this meal, maybe the secret ingredient to this recipe is simply “caring.”

The name and description of her Default Outfit is currently unknown.