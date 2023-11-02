The upcoming Matthew McConaughey contemporary Yellowstone spin-off series, 2024, will premiere after the main series ends in late 2024.

Paramount has made a ton of Yellowstone announcements. The main series from Taylor Sheridan will end in 2024, with a prequel and contemporary series (presumably starring Matthew McConaughey) getting green-lit.

Yellowstone will be alright, alright, alright

It's being reported that the final chapter of Yellowstone will premiere in November 2024. Paramount also green-lit two more series, 1944 (working title), a prequel, and 2024 (working title), a contemporary spin-off — which will debut after the conclusion of the main show's fifth (and final) season.

Originally, Yellowstone Season 5's second half was set to air this November. Ditto for the contemporary 2024 spin-off. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes caused delays on both productions. There is also the Kevin Costner situation. Costner, who has led the Yellowstone series since the beginning, caused a stir over his availability for Season 5. Deadline is reporting that it is “possible” for him to return for the final episodes.

All of the series are produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. Paramount+ will distribute the series.

“Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and, we’re just getting started,” Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, said. “On the heels of 1883 and 1923’s success, our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan.”

Deadline had previously reported that Matthew McConaughey was in talks to star in the 2024 series. It marks another A-list actor joining a spin-off series. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren led 1923, while Tim McGraw and Faith Hill led 1883.