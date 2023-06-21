Yellowstone's story is drawing to a close. With the sixth season just around the corner, and Kevin Costner leaving the show, it left people wondering what's to come. There's already a spin-off 1923, but show runner Taylor Sheridan teased another potential spin-off with Matthew McConaughey as the star, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Paramount doesn't want Yellowstone to end either. Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey is in late-stage negotiations for a sequel that will serve as a new chapter.

“He seems like a natural fit,” Taylor Sheridan said of McConaughey. “We had a few conversations over the years, and spitballed a few ideas. Then he started watching Yellowstone and responded to it. He was like, ‘I want to do that.’ And by ‘that’ he meant diving into a raw world clashing up against the modern world. And then I said, ‘Buddy, that we can do.’”

But Sheridan hints that the spinoff might have a new center and core of the series: the new cast and location. However, when asked if previous characters from the show will carry over, Sheridan said: “My idea of a spinoff is the same as my idea of a prequel — read into that what you will.”

Sheridan concedes that it will be a stand alone story. “There are lots of places where a way of life that existed for 150 years is slamming against a new way of life, but the challenges are completely different. There are a lot of places you can tell this story.”

However, the Yellowstone project is still in the early days; only the “broadest strokes” are worked out.