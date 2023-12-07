Yellowstone's Cole Hauser and Taylor Sheridan apparently have not gotten along for a while and got into a fight the second time meeting.

Yellowstone's Cole Hauser and Taylor Sheridan have butted heads for a while now.

Apparently, they didn't get along even after initially meeting, according to PEOPLE. A 2022 Cole Hauser interview in Men's Journal confirms that some feuding was going on right off the bat.

Cole Hauser and Taylor Sheridan's long-running feud

This all comes to light as there's been a recent lawsuit against Hauser's coffee company by creator Sheridan.

Hauser seems to have a history of aggressive behavior. Before dishing on Sheridan in the Men's Journal interview, he talked about bar fights he's had.

“Does a bear shit in the woods?” he said. “I've probably been in one on every continent.”

He elaborated, saying, “I don't think there's anything wrong with fighting. Sometimes I'm just tired of words, so let's beat the shit out of each other. Maybe at the end of it, you'll buy me a Guinness, and I'll buy you a Bushmills, and we'll be done. It's kind of what guys do.”

The interview stated that the second time Hauser and Sheridan met, the two got into a fight.

There are no specific details of how the fight happened and what it was about.

Now the two are in court squaring off. Back in November, Sheridan's coffee company, Bosque Ranch, filed a lawsuit against Hauser's company, Free Rein.

“Free Rein is accused of trademark infringement, unfair competition, and false advertising, according to court filings. “Neither Hauser nor the Defendants asked or received permission or authorization of Sheridan or Bosque Ranch to use a mark confusingly similar to the BR Brand for virtually identical goods,” according to the lawsuit.

We'll see if Cole Hauser and Taylor Sheridan can settle this and buy each other a beer afterward.