Taylor Sheridan, creator of Yellowstone, is suing star Cole Hauser's coffee company, Yahoo! Life reported.

For most of 2023, the show's fans have been nervous about the reported tensions between Kevin Costner who plays the Dutton patriarch and the hit Western drama's production. However, it seems that the drama involves a completely different star all together. Well, that and a hot beverage.

In October 2023, Cole Hauser, who plays the fan-favorite ranch hand and cowboy Rip Wheeler, launched his own company called the Free Rein Coffee Company. Free Rein has its own ground coffee, whole beans and coffee pods. It even has Yellowstone-esque names like American Dirt, Heavy Spur and Homestead.

However, Bosque Ranch filed a lawsuit in late November against Free Rein in the Northern District of Texas's federal court for trademark infringement. The lawsuit cited unfair competition and false advertising. Further, it alleges that Free Rein uses “a brand mark strikingly similar to Bosque Ranch's registered trademark, potentially misleading consumers.”

What does all this have to do with Sheridan? Well, Bosque Ranche is owned by Taylor Sheridan. In fact, the ranch is where Yellowstone is filmed, as well as its prequels such as 1883. In the summer, Bosque released its own coffee brand partnered with Community Coffee.

It's not known if this lawsuit will impact the filming of Yellowstone's final episodes. The show is set to start filming next spring, eyeing a November 2024 premiere. One other thing that's still unclear is whether or not Costner will be in the show for the rest of the series, even though the actor has said that he has “concluded his work” on the drama.

Neither Sheridan nor Hauser have commented regarding the lawsuit.