Paramount+ has made a major decision regarding Taylor Sheridan's Mayor of Kingstown. The streaming service announced that the Jeremy Renner-led series will return for a third season.

The news of the Mayor of Kingstown renewal shouldn't be surprising. Back in May, Renner tweeted a video montage of photos of him in the show with the caption, “Might be time to start mental preparation for [Season] 3?”

Might be time to start mental preparation for 3? pic.twitter.com/d48mPJLvzj — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) May 26, 2023

Jeremy Renner will reprise the role of Mike McLusky in the third season of Sheridan's show. This comes months after Renner got into a scary accident. He has been recovering since.

Mayor of Kingstown is one of Sheridan's many shows for Paramount+. It takes place in a fictional town as the McLusky family attempts to maintain peace between the various groups in the town. Season 1 premiered on November 14, 2021, and ran until January 9, 2022. The second season premiered a year later on January 15, 2023, and wrapped up on March 19.

Taylor Sheridan made a name for himself by co-creating Yellowstone for Paramount+. The neo-Western series starring Kevin Costner has run for five seasons and has also been spun-off a number of times. 1883, 1923, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, 6666, and 1944 are some of the spin-off series made by Paramount+.

Prior to his Yellowstone success, Sheridan was an actor. He appeared in the likes of Party of Five, Star Trek: Enterprise, CSI: NY, NYPD Blue, Veronica Mars, and Sons of Anarchy.

Additionally, Sheridan has created Tulsa King, the Paramount+ crime series starring Sylvester Stallone, and Special Ops: Lioness. He is also in pre-production on another series, Land Men.