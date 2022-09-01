New York Yankees fans have pretty high standards for shortstops after all the years they have been spoiled by the play of a guy named Derek Jeter. So seeing Isiah Kiner-Falefa struggle in fielding balls this season is only bound to force those same fans to march to Twitter with their virtual torches and pitchforks. Well, that’s exactly what happened Wednesday night following the Yankees’ 3-2 road loss in the series finale against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels.

The Yankees had a 2-0 lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning, but after Isiah Kiner-Falefa failed to field a grounder by Mike Trout, the Angels would capitalize on that error when Ohtani smacked a three-run home run moments later to give Los Angeles the 3-2 lead.

A big error by Isaiah Kiner Falefa cost the Yankees and led to a three run Home Run by Ohtani.

pic.twitter.com/6jojCygjkp — 7️⃣7️⃣ WABC Sports (@77wabcsports) September 1, 2022

After the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone still gave praises for Kiner-Falefa, much to the annoyance of an already angry New York fanbase. “He’s been one of the best defenders in the league at shortstop,” Boone said of the Yankees’ shortstop, via Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated. “Shortstop, infielders, you make an error every now and then. How many is that? It’s a play he should make obviously, but he’s been one of the best defenders in the league out there. Didn’t make the play that time.”

Baseball personality Jomboy listened to what Boone said of IKF and was left in disbelief over what he just heard come out of the manager’s mouth.

Jomboy said there are stats to prove how bad of a defensive player Kiner-Falefa is, and based on a few numbers, that take doesn’t sound wrong at all.

Kiner-Falefa w/MLB SS ranks

Outs above average -2 24th of 37

Errors 12 T-9th most

Fielding% .973 15th of 23

*According to The Fielding Bible, his +12 DRS is 4th-best among MLB SS this season — Seth Rothman (@SethDRothman) September 1, 2022

At the same time, it can’t also be denied that Isiah Kiner-Falefa entered the game eighth among qualified MLB shortstops this season in terms of UZR (Ultimate Zone Rating) of 1.8, per FanGraphs.

In any case, it doesn’t appear that Kiner-Falefa will have a free beer from a Yankee fan any time soon.

Kiner-Falefa and the Yankees will look to shake off the loss to the Angels when they travel next to Florida for a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays that begins this Friday.