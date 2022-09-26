‘You deserve better’: Travis Kelce addresses Chiefs fans after stunning loss vs. Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs entered their Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts as big favorites. However, they suffered a shocking defeat, leaving many to wonder what went wrong.

The Colts walked out with a 20-17 victory over the Chiefs. It was a weird game for the Chiefs offense. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had an okay game, throwing for 262 yards. He also somehow led the team in rushing, with 26 yards on four attempts.

Tight end Travis Kelce had just four catches for 58 yards in the loss on Sunday. Following the game, he took to Twitter to have a heart-to-heart with Chiefs fans.

“KC…. You deserve better out of me. Should have put the game away when I had the chance. Hats off to the colts, they got us… back to work asap!!!” Kelce wrote.

KC…. You deserve better out of me. Should have put the game away when I had the chance. Hats off to the colts, they got us… back to work asap!!! — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) September 25, 2022

It was frustrating all around for the Chiefs. Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy were seen jawing back and forth at halftime over differences in play calling. Head coach Andy Reid even stepped in to separate the two before the situation could escalate further.

Mahomes commented on the situation following the loss. The Chiefs quarterback said the discussion wasn’t as serious as it may have looked.

“I wanted to go (and) try to score. That’s just who I am,” Mahomes said. “We were in a tough situation. It was a second-and-20, and probably the smart decision was to just go to halftime. I pretty much just said, ‘Let me have a chance at it.’ (Bieniemy) was just like, ‘Let’s get back in our locker room and we’ll get something going for the next half.’”

Kelce, Mahomes, and the Chiefs will need to figure things out soon. Next week, they take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.