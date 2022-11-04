Amidst all the controversy surrounding Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving and the antisemitic movie controversy, Kanye West tweeted out in support of him.

The headline-grabbing rapper sent out a tweet featuring just the Nets star’s closeup shot with a Nike headband on. Without any words, he spoke volumes in support of someone who he believes was his ally in his recent tirade of antisemitic ideology.

Shaq did the opposite. The Hall of Fame center was vocal against Kyrie, particularly with how he handled the situation, calling him an “idiot”.

That probably explains why Kanye decided to drag Shaq on Twitter, referencing the fact that he is business partners with Jewish billionaire Jamie Salter.

Shaq is in business with Jamie Salter Jaimie first said he’s 50/50 with David Beckham and 50/50 with Shaq I said “Jamie . . . There’s no such thing as 50/50 in business . . . Who has the extra 1 percent for the control and voting rights” pic.twitter.com/M36WhsMFf1 — ye (@kanyewest) November 4, 2022

Shaq didn’t take the tweet sitting down. The former Los Angeles Lakers big man responded shortly after in a tweet of his own, using some of Kanye’s own words against him:

“Believe me you don’t know me like that,” said Shaq. “Worry about your business, and to quote the once great Kanye west “ I got more money than you, so why would i listen to you” take my advice get your family business in order. Have a great day brother.”

Kanye has yet to respond and probably won’t bother anymore, but it’s clear that he had it out for Shaq and wanted to defend Kyrie Irving from the backlash he’s received.

Irving, however, has since apologized after getting suspended by the Nets over the entire issue. Neither has he acknowledged the support he received from Kanye West on Twitter.