The Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards squared off on Monday but the most compelling matchup of the night was between Draymond Green and a couple of unruly fans.

The two Wizards fans were located right by the scorer’s table in close contact with the players. They used their proximity to try to rile up the Warriors side, particularly so with Draymond. They allegedly challenged Green’s claim to the Hall of Fame and continued to spout vitriol throughout the night.

Watching Ayesha, Steph’s mom, Draymond, and Steph jawbone all night with two Wizards fans courtside has been awesome. And Steph is so fun. pic.twitter.com/llf2z492eC — Bijan Salehizadeh (@bijans) January 16, 2023

Draymond Green channelled the same energy Michael Jordan had with every adversary in The Last Dance – he took it personally. Green had arguably his best game of the season in response, piling on 17 points, 10 assists, and 6 rebounds while adding three steals and a dozen or so energy players that ignited Golden State to their 127-118 win over the Wizards.

The Warriors’ top brass was in attendance ahead of the team’s trip to the White House and right within earshot of the Draymond’s exchanges with the hecklers. Instead of showing animosity at them, Warriors owner Joe Lacob instead made them an offer to become team fixtures, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

“As Myers and Dunleavy reached the bottom of the section, they were face to face with the two fans. Myers put a hand on one of their shoulders, laughed and thanked them. Joe Lacob showed up several seconds later. He was also on his way to the Warriors locker room but wanted to make a pit stop. Lacob even had a proposition for them: Make the trip to Boston for Thursday’s game and he’d plant them near the court to keep up the dialogue with Green. They declined.”

The interaction was said to be in jest. But if that’s what it would take to get Draymond Green firing on all cylinders on command, then yielding a couple of courtside seats to his biggest haters sounds like a smart investment for Golden State.