You have to see Terrell Owens run a ridiculous 4.5 40-yard dash at 48 years old

Former All-Pro wide receiver Terrell Owens has not played in the NFL since 2010. But that hasn’t stopped him from incessantly claiming that he could still suit up to this day. One of the big reasons why receivers fade is because they lose a step. Well, if this video is not altered, which it does not appear to be, then Owens could at least run with today’s wide receivers.

Terrell Owens was clocked at 4.38 on this 40-yard dash… He’s 48 years old 🤯pic.twitter.com/Tr9vmeFRri — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) August 24, 2022

Owens is 48 years old and just ran a sub 4.50 40 yard dash. Some in attendance even clocked him at 4.38 seconds. Some of the fastest players in the NFL today run a 4.38.

TMZ Sports captured a video of Owens racing a couple of receivers from the Fan Controlled Football League (FCF). Reportedly, two of the races alongside Owens had been talking trash leading up to the race. They raced last year, but Terrell Owens was disqualified for jumping the gun.

As you can, Owens did not jump the gun this time. He just ran faster than and beat both of his competitors, quite easily to be honest.

Owens is considered one of the greatest wide receivers to ever lace them up in NFL history. He retired after the 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals after a 15-year career. His final season he still caught 72 passes for 983 yards and nine touchdowns. For Owens’ career, he finished with 1,078 catches for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns. Those numbers rank eighth, third and third in the history of the NFL.

Clearly Owens has taken exceptional care of his body after retiring. It’s unlikely a team gives him a tryout, but you could argue he could at least still run a route and get open.