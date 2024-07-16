Chris Stuckmann, who rose to fame on YouTube, has a new horror movie, Shelby Oaks. And we have a first look.

Stuckmann has over two million YouTube subscribers, where he reviews films. He then produced several films, including Phenomenon Field and The Woods. He’s also released several short films.

Now, he’s got Shelby Oaks, directed by Stuckmann, and also has producer Mike Flanagan attached — who is well known for his work in horror.

How Shelby Oaks came about

It was created via a Kickstarter campaign that, as of this writing, has 14,720 backers and raised $1.390M. Various rewards for backers include a digital-only version, digital + behind-the-scenes experience, Blu-ray/DVD + poster + behind-the-scenes, and more.

The official website states, “Based on the Paranormal Paranoids internet mystery, SHELBY OAKS is Chris Stuckmann’s chilling feature film debut, produced with the support of 14,000 backers in a record-breaking Kickstarter campaign. With the movie approaching release, now is your final opportunity to purchase the Supporter’s Edition and grab physical merch including posters, t-shirt, enamel pin, and more.”

As for what it’s about, the website says that it’s “set and filmed in Ohio.”

“Shot as a traditional feature, but with some elements of found footage, Shelby Oaks is a horror film about missing paranormal investigators (the paranormal paranoids), the dark legacy they uncovered, and the far-reaching effects their investigation has as Mia searches for her sister Riley, the lead paranormal investigator, 12 years later,” it adds.

“As Mia uncovers new and disturbing leads related to Riley’s disappearance, she uncovers evidence of a hidden supernatural evil dating all the way back to her and Riley’s childhood,” the description concludes.

The Kickstarter video explains why he created the movie.

“I’ve been passionate about filmmaking ever since I was a teenager,” he says in the official trailer. “I always liked movies as a kid, but I never really understood that people made them until I went to a theater in 2002 and saw the right series of movies. It was Minority Report, Spider-Man, and Signs.”

“Seeing those three movies in succession — that was it for me,” he adds. “I knew exactly what I wanted to do from there on, and no matter how much opposition I was up against, I knew I wanted to be a filmmaker.”

When describing his latest project, he said, “Shelby Oaks is a horror film about missing paranormal investigators who were very active in the YouTube sphere around the mid-2000s when the platform first launched. The film explores the dark legacy that the group uncovered.”

As he’s talking, you can see various clips and scenes of the film taking shape.

Shelby Oaks looks intriguing and doesn’t seem like a cheap production. His fans and followers are anxious to see what Chris Stuckmann has come up with. With his YouTube channel as popular as it is, we may have a new horror hit.