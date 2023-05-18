The NBA conference finals series are in full swing, but Game 1 between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics didn’t just go wrong for the Celtics and their fanbase. Those at home had issues watching the game on YouTube TV which resulted in a hilarious snafu involving The Little Mermaid.

During the last five minutes of the Heat-Celtics game, viewers at home watching on YouTube TV — who are apparently the NBA’s lead sponsor for the NBA Finals) suffered through a lot of buffering. During one particular timeout late in the game, viewers at home were forced to sit through the first 10 seconds of the trailer for the upcoming Little Mermaid trailer on a loop.

Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) broke it down in a tweet saying, “YouTube TV stopped working country-wide during the final minutes of Heat/Celtics tonight. With the NFL moving Sunday Ticket exclusively to YouTube TV, they’re banking this won’t happen come September.”

YouTube’s support team, @TeamYouTube, tweeted a response to the issues, saying: “If you have an issue watching the Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics game on TNT, we’re aware of it & our team is working on a fix – thx so much for your patience!”

Plenty of YouTube TV users took to Twitter to vent their frustrations. Check out some tweets below.

The Little Mermaid is the latest Disney live-action adaptation of one of their animated classics. It stars Halle Bailey as its titular mermaid, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jonah Hauer-King as Eric, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Awkwafina as Skuttle, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, and Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina.

For those who want to see more than the first 10 seconds of The Little Mermaid trailer, check it out below. As someone who has seen the film, I do feel sorry for those who had to watch the first 10 seconds of the trailer on repeat.

The Little Mermaid will be released on May 26.