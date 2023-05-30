Yukong is an upcoming Honkai Star Rail character. Check out our Yukong guide for the best Traces, Light Cones, Relics, and more.

Honkai Star Rail – Yukong Guide

Yukong is a 4-star Imaginary character following the Path of Harmony. Her banner will be on the second half of Honkai Star Rail Version 1.1, beginning June 28th, 2023.

You can learn more about Yukong here.

Yukong Abilities and Traces Guide

The priority for leveling her Abilities is Ultimate > Skill > Talent > Normal ATK

If she has Roaring Bowstrings stacks, her Ultimate buffs the entire party’s CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG by a considerable amount and deals single-target damage on top of it. Leveling up her Ultimate increases the buffs she gives while also causing it to deal more damage as a bonus.

Her Skill gives her Roaring Bowstrings stacks, which, when active, increase the ATK of the entire party. Needless to say, this is quite a powerful buff, and leveling this should follow shortly behind her Ultimate.

Her Talent causes her Normal ATK to deal more DMG while also making it more effective in breaking Weakness bars. Ideally, you wouldn’t be doing a lot of Normal Attacks as Yukong, so her Talent and Normal ATK shouldn’t be prioritized at all.

Yukong Light Cone Guide

Values displayed are at Refinement Level 1.

The 5-star Light Cone But The Battle Isn’t Over is her best-in-slot.

But The Battle Isn’t Over

Increases the wearer’s Energy Regeneration Rate by 10% and regenerates 1 Skill Point when the wearer uses their Ultimate on an ally. This effect can be triggered after every 2 uses of the wearer’s Ultimate. When the wearer uses their Skill, the next ally taking action (except the wearer) deals 30% more DMG for 1 turn(s).

If your Bronya is equipping your But The Battle Isn’t Over, or you simply don’t have it, here are some F2P-friendly choices:

Dance! Dance! Dance!

When the wearer uses their Ultimate, all allies’ actions are Advanced Forward by 16%.

Past and Future

When the wearer uses their Skill, the next ally taking action (except the wearer) deals 16% increased DMG for 1 turn(s).

Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

At the start of the battle and whenever the wearer’s turn begins, one of the following effects is applied randomly: All allies’ ATK increases by 10%, all allies’ CRIT DMG increases by 12%, or all allies’ Energy Regeneration Rate increases by 6%. The applied effect cannot be identical to the last effect applied, and will replace the previous effect. The applied effect will be removed when the wearer has been knocked down. Effects of the similar type cannot be stacked.

Yukong Relics Guide

Prioritize the following Main Stats:

Body: HP% or ATK%

Feet: SPD

Planar Sphere: Imaginary DMG%

Link Rope: Energy Recharge

Prioritize the following Sub Stats, in order:

SPD

ATK% = HP% = Effect%

Thief of Shooting Meteor is the recommended Relic Set for Yukong.

2-Pc: Increases Break Effect by 16%.

4-Pc: Increases the wearer’s Break Effect by 16%. When the wearer inflicts Weakness Break on an enemy, regenerates 3 Energy.

Pair it with the Sprightly Vonwacq set.

2-Pc: Increases the wearer’s Energy Regeneration Rate by 5%. When the wearer’s SPD reaches 120 or higher, the wearer’s action is Advanced Forward by 40% immediately upon entering battle.

Yukong Team Comp Guide

Yukong is a Harmony character, meaning she will fill the role of buffer in the party. This also means that she can be quite flexible in picking her party members. Yukong will perform as long as she has at least one DPS character to buff.

Main DPS

Many characters can fill this role, from Seele to Yanqing or even Sushang.

Yukong

Her buffs are strong enough to act as the primary (or sole) buffer in the party. If your team composition fits Tingyun, then you can comfortably replace her with Yukong without dropping damage.

Healer

The choices for healers are quite restricted, as there are only three in the game including the yet-to-be-released Luocha. If you’re not planning to roll for him, place Bailu or Natasha instead

Shielder, Buffer, or Debuffer