” Head of the Sky-Faring Commission on the Xianzhou Luofu. Yukong was a seasoned pilot and a deadshot.

Since heading up the commission, she’s been buried under mountains of paperwork.”

Yukong is the Helm Master of the Xianzhou Alliance’s Sky-Faring Commission and is also a part of the Xianzhou Luofu’s Six Charioteers. We meet her shortly after boarding the Xianzhou Luofu, where she quickly demonstrates her high stature.

As a playable character, she is a 4-star Imaginary character following the Path of Harmony. Members of this path are meant to act as buffers, strengthening the party with their effects.

She is voiced by Dawn M. Bennett in the English voiceover. Bennett has done voices for RWBY as Elm Ederne, Female Shez in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, and Ilsa in Granblue Fantasy Versus.

Yukong Ascension Materials

To fully level up Yukong to Level 80, you will need the following:

Entranced Ingenia drops: 12 Artifex’s Module 13 Artifex’s Cogwheel 12 Artifex’s Gyreheart

50 Golden Crown of the Past Shadow

826,200 Credits

(anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP: 289 Traveler’s Guide 3 Adventure Log 3 Travel Encounters



Yukong Skill Materials

Maxing all of her Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10) will require the following materials:

Entranced Ingenia drops: 22 Artifex’s Module 25 Artifex’s Cogwheel 30 Artifex’s Gyreheart

Calyx (Robot Settlement) drops: 8 Harmonic Tune 42 Ancestral Hymn 77 Stellaris Symphony

Echo of War (Doomsday Beast) drops: 9 Destroyer’s Final Road

3 Tracks of Destiny

1,758,000 Credits

Yukong Trace Materials

Activating all of Yukong’s Traces will require the following materials:

Entranced Ingenia drops: 6 Artifex’s Module 7 Artifex’s Cogwheel 22 Artifex’s Gyreheart 30 Artifex’s Gyreheart

Calyx (Robot Settlement) drops: 4 Harmonic Tune 12 Ancestral Hymn 18 Stellaris Symphony

Echo of War drops: 3 Destroyer’s Final Road

2 Tracks of Destiny

642,000 Credits

Yukong Skills

The values below are each skill at Level 1.

Basic Attack – Arrowslinger (Single Target)

Deals 50% of Yukong’s ATK as Imaginary DMG to a target enemy.

Skill – Emboldening Salvo (Support)

Obtains 2 stacks of “Roaring Bowstrings” (maximum of 2 stacks).

When “Roaring Bowstrings” is active, the ATK of all allies increases by 40%, and everytime an ally’s turn ends, Yukong loses 1 stack of “Roaring Bowstrings.”

When it’s the turn where Yukong gains “Roaring Bowstrings” by using Emboldening Salvo, “Roaring Bowstrings” will not be removed.

Ultimate – Diving Kestrel (Single Target)

When using her Ultimate, if “Roaring Bowstrings” is active on Yukong, all allies’ CRIT Rate additionally increases by 21% and CRIT DMG increases by 39%. At the same time, deals Imaginary DMG equal to 228% of Yukong’s ATK to a single enemy.

Energy Cost: ???

Talent – Seven Layers, One Arrow (Enhance)

Basic ATK additionally deals Imaginary DMG equal to 40% of Yukong’s ATK, and increases the Toughness-Reducing DMG of this attack by 100%. This effect can be triggered again in 1 turn.

Technique – Chasing The Wind (Enhance)

After Technique is used, enter Sprint mode for 20 seconds. While in Sprinting, Movement Speed increases by 35%, and Yukong receives 2 stacks of “Roaring Bowstrings” when she enters battle by attacking enemies.

Yukong Traces

Indentation means dependency.

Bowmaster (requires Ascension 4) – When Yukong is on the field, Imaginary DMG dealt by all allies increases by 12%.

Imaginary DMG +4.8% (requires Ascension 4) HP +6% (requires Ascension 5)



Majestas (requires Ascension 6) – When “Roaring bowstrings” is active, Yukong regenerates 2 additional Energy every time an ally takes action.

ATK +6% (requires Ascension 6) HP +8% (requires Lv75) Imaginary DMG +6.4% (requires Lv80)



Archerion (requires Ascension 2) – Yukong can block 1 debuff that is being inflicted on her. This effect can be triggered again in 2 turns.

HP +4% (requires Ascension 2) Imaginary DMG +3.2% (requires Ascension 3)



Imaginary DMG +3.2%

ATK +4% (requires Ascension 3)

Imaginary DMG +4.8% (requires Ascension 5)

Yukong Eidolon

Aerial Marshal

At the start of battle, increases the SPD of all allies by 10% for 2 turn(s).

Skyward Command

When any ally’s current energy is equal to its energy limit, Yukong regenerates an additional 5 energy. This effect can only be triggered once for each ally. The trigger count is reset after Yukong casts her Ultimate.

Torrential Fusillade

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Zephyrean Echoes

When “Roaring Bowstrings” is active, Yukong deals 30% more DMG to enemies.

August Deadshot

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Bowstring Thunderclap

When Yukong uses her Ultimate, she immediately gains 1 stack(s) of “Roaring Bowstrings”.

Official Yukong Introduction

Honkai: Star Rail is now available for iOS, Android, Windows PC, and the Epic Games Store.