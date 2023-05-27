The Honkai Star Rail Version 1.1 Event Warp Banners have been revealed! Find out when you can pull the new characters Silver Wolf, Luocha, and Yukong on their banners!

Honkai Star Rail Version 1.1 Event Warp Banners

All times displayed are Server Time.

First Half Character Event Warp – June 7th (after Maintenance) to June 28th, 11:59 AM

The rate-ups for the Silver Wolf banner are:

Silver Wolf (5-star Quantum Nihility)

(5-star Quantum Nihility) Dan Heng (4-star Wind Hunt)

Asta (4-star Fire Harmony)

Serval (4-star Lightning Erudition)

Weapon Banner rate-ups:

Incessant Rain (5-star Nihility)

(5-star Nihility) Subscribe for More! (4-star Hunt)

Memories of the Past (4-star Harmony)

Make the World Clamor (4-star Erudition)

“A member of the Stellaron Hunters and a genius hacker.

She sees the universe as a massive immersive simulation game and has fun with it. She’s mastered the skill known as “aether editing,” which can be used to tamper with the data of reality.”

Silver Wolf is a 5-star Quantum character in Honkai: Star Rail, following the Path of Nihility. She excels in debuffing the enemies, mainly by reducing their DEF and giving them weaknesses to make it easier to Break them. She will have her debut banner in the first half of Honkai Star Rail Version 1.1. Read more about Silver Wolf here.

Dan Heng is a 4-star Wind Hunt character. He is given to players early into the game, so his presence in this banner is simply to get some Eidolons in him. He’s a great single-damage unit despite being free. There are a lot of enemies weak to Wind especially in the early game, and Dan Heng is a great source of this damage. His usefulness also extends to the endgame, so you definitely wouldn’t feel bad raising him. Read more about Dan Heng here.

Asta is a 4-star Fire Harmony character. She is also technically given for free, as the Tutorial Warp that you do upon unlocking the feature guarantees an Asta. She is a great, flexible buffer, with the added bonus of being a handy way to break enemies weak to Fire. Her Ultimate being a boost to SPD makes her even more valuable. Read more about Asta here.

Serval is a 4-star Lightning Erudition character. She was one of the rewards in the pre-registration milestones, so players who started playing while the pre-registration awards were active will have a Serval in their roster. Currently, she’s one of the best AoE damage dealers in the game, so her accessibility to many players is much appreciated. Her kit centers around dealing AoE damage. However, she does struggle when being the only damage source against one chunky enemy, or when facing more than three enemies. Read more about Serval here.

Incessant Rain – 5-star Nihility

Increases the wearer’s Effect Hit Rate by 24%. When the wearer deals DMG to an enemy that currently has 3 or more debuffs, increases the wearer’s CRIT Rate by 12%. After the wearer uses their Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate, there is a 100% base chance to implant Aether Code on a random target that does not yet have it and was hit by the ability. Targets with Aether Code receive 12% increased DMG for 1 turn.

Silver Wolf’s Signature Light Cone.

Second Half Character Event Warp – June 28th, 12:00 PM to July 18th, 2:59 PM

The rate-ups for the Luocha and Yukong banner are:

Luocha (5-star Imaginary Abundance)

(5-star Imaginary Abundance) Yukong (4-star Wind Hunt)

(4-star Wind Hunt) Pela (4-star Ice Nihility)

Qingque (4-star Quantum Erudition)

Weapon Banner rate-ups:

Echoes of the Coffin (5-star Abundance)

(5-star Abundance) Good Night and Sleep Well (4-star Nihility)

Dance! Dance! Dance! (4-star Hunt)

Geniuses’ Repose (4-star Erudition)

Luocha is one of Honkai: Star Rail’s few healers! He is a 5-star Imaginary character, and his Path is The Abundance. Members in this Path are known for being primarily healers, and this is evident in his Skills that heal his allies via regens, as well as a reactive healing Field that heals his allies when they get attacked. Read more about Luocha here.

Yukong is the Helm Master of the Xianzhou Alliance’s Sky-Faring Commission and is also a part of the Xianzhou Luofu’s Six Charioteers. We meet her shortly after boarding the Xianzhou Luofu, where she quickly demonstrates her high stature. As a playable character, she is a 4-star Imaginary character following the Path of Harmony, meaning her primary purpose is to be a buffer, strengthening the party with her effects. Read more about Yukong here.

Pela is a 4-star Ice Nihility character, and is incredibly flexible. Her debuffs focus on reducing the enemy DEF, which means she can find a use against most, if not all, enemies in the game. Her debuffs are mostly tied to her Ultimate, but she has an easy energy source via her Talent. Read more about Pela here.

Qingque is a 4-star Quantum character following the Path of Erudition. Players get her as a free unit by playing through the main Story on the Xinazhou Luofu. She quickly earned infamy for her RNG-centric playstyle that aims to emulate a game of mahjong. By drawing tiles (this costs Skill points), she has a chance to enhance her next Basic ATK and make it AoE instead. Read more about Qingque here.

Echoes of the Coffin – Increases the wearer’s ATK by 24%. After the wearer uses an attack, for each different enemy target the wearer hits, regenerates 3 Energy. Each attack can regenerate Energy up to 3 time(s) this way. After the wearer uses their Ultimate, all allies gain 12 SPD for 1 turn.

Honkai: Star Rail is now available for iOS, Android, Windows PC, and the Epic Games Store.