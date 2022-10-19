Zac Taylor became one of the youngest coaches in the NFL when he took over the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019. The former Wake Forest and Nebraska quarterback became a head coach at the age of 36. Before that, his career took him many places, both in the NFL and outside. That career also brought him a ton of resources. Thus, let’s look at Zac Taylor’s net worth in 2022.

Zac Taylor’s net worth in 2022 (estimate): $4 million

Zac Taylor’s net worth in 2022 is $4 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

With a fairly short and unimpressive stint playing professional football and a still up-and-coming coaching career, this is to be expected. However, after his quick revamp of the Bengals, it is difficult to see Zac Taylor being held down to just this figure going forward. To evaluate his net worth we need to take a look at his path to stardom and to the coaching spot in the NFL.

He was born in the small town of Norman, Oklahoma. After a stellar high school career as a quarterback for his local school, he was still not recruited by many colleges. He finished his high school education in 2001 and in 2002, he was red-shirting for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. That only lasted for two years, when he decided to move on. Oddly enough, his record for the Demon Deacons is actually one completed pass in one attempt. Then, he transferred to the Butler Community College. He spent one year there and after an amazing showing, moved on to the University of Nebraska.

There, Taylor was the starter and led the Cornhuskers to a 17-9 record in two seasons. It did not get the Cornhuskers much, but Taylor still fully believed he had shown enough to make it in the NFL. Interestingly enough, college is also where he met his future wife and daughter of NFL coach Mike Sherman, Sarah Sherman. Taylor was still thinking about a career in the NFL and even got an opportunity with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2007, after going undrafted. However, he decided to go for a different path, following his then-already father-in-law, Mike.

After unsuccessful attempts at playing, Taylor started coaching football. He was first employed as a graduate assistant under Mike Sherman for Texas A&M. He spent three years with the Aggies before getting to Miami. With the Dolphins, he was first the assistant, then head quarterbacks coach, before he added offensive coordinator to his responsibilities in 2015. After that, he spent a season coaching quarterbacks and coordinating the offense of the University of Cincinnati, before making his way back to the NFL. Taylor spent two seasons as part of the Los Angeles Rams, first as assistant wide receivers coach and then as quarterbacks coach.

Finally, in 2019, Taylor finally got his shot. The Bengals just lost Marvin Lewis and after not making the playoffs for four years, they needed something new. Zac Taylor came in perfectly and although his first two seasons were forgettable, his third season went magnificently. The Bengals pulled out a 10-7 record, won against the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wild Card game, eliminated the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Playoffs, and then upset the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game. While the Bengals came up short in Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams, Taylor’s squad figures to contend in the AFC for years to come with Joe Burrow leading the charge.

This career made Zac Taylor a rich man, but most of his money comes from his contract with the Bengals. While there are almost no details about his exact salary, the assumptions state that the Bengals coach earns around $6 million per season. As the NFL policy is that coaches’ salaries and general contract details can remain completely hidden from the outside world, it is hard to expect different treatment from the Bengals about their young coach. Still, there are already murmurs about a possible extension. Usually, NFL coaches entering the league get shorter contracts to prove themselves, especially rookie coaches. Thus, it is not outside of the ordinary that Taylor might be coming close to his contract expiring.

This is probably why there are talks about his contract getting a huge bump in salary. All we need to do is look at other teams who made the 2021-22 NFL playoffs and their coaches to see that Taylor is, financially, behind them. Thus, to keep their young coach, the Bengals might be forced to open up the bag and give him more than he has been on for the last three years.

Outside of his contract, however, Taylor has been fairly quiet in terms of endorsements. He does not really advertise much and prefers to keep to himself, together with his family. Still, as the new contract inevitably comes, his decision to just focus on coaching the team might pay out dividends. The 2022 net worth of Zac Taylor might be fairly low at $4 million, but it will definitely grow bigger in the future.