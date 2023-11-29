Zach LaVine gave a rather sarcastic answer to a reporter's question following the Bulls' 27-point loss to the Celtics.

The Chicago Bulls' free fall continued Tuesday night after the Boston Celtics mopped them around TD Garden with a 124-97 beatdown. With another disheartening loss, the Bulls are staring at a potential teardown at some point this season with the Zach LaVine trade rumors heating up.

LaVine had the roughest night among all Bulls on Tuesday as he went just 1-of-9 from the field for two points and was a minus-22 for the evening.

Now with a 5-14 record, Chicago is already a lost cause just over a month into the new campaign. Asked whether he thinks this season is salvageable, this is what the disgruntled guard responded:

“You got out there and play, man. You got a lot of season left. You don't play the scoreboard. You look at the standings, obviously. But you try to win every game you step into and that's what we're going to try to do.”

To add to the rough outing, LaVine also exited the game with an injury. The 6-foot-5 guard's night ended with five minutes remaining in the third quarter due to soreness in his right foot.

The frustration is certainly mounting and LaVine looks really checked out.

Can you blame them though? The losses are piling up and this team is headed for another disappointing campaign.

It is looking more likely that Chicago will blow it up at some point this season and the rest of the league seems like they are just waiting for the Bulls fire sale to commence.

The 28-year-old has found himself in trade rumors over the last couple of weeks after he and the Bulls reportedly opened trade discussions involving the two-time All-Star. Teams around the league are certainly monitoring the situation as LaVine is still one of the best offensive talents in the NBA.