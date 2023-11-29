During publicity for his upcoming Rebel Moon, Zack Snyder addressed the recent struggles of DC actress Amber Heard.

Zack Snyder is doing publicity all across the Snyder-verse for his upcoming Netflix space opera epic Rebel Moon, but he can't escape questions about his controversial past as the chief filmmaker for the early days of the DC Extended Universe.

One of those questions that came up in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter published Wednesday centered on Amber Heard, who Snyder brought to fame when he cast her as Mera, love interest to Jason Momoa's Aquaman.

However, Amber Heard's name then became known for something else entirely when her very messy and public divorce from Johnny Depp and ensuing defamation lawsuit trial resulted in the airing of all sorts of dirty laundry and disturbing allegations that adversely affected the reputations of both actors.

According to the Hollywood Reporter piece, Snyder has “been dismayed to see Amber Heard suffer online abuse amid controversy over her divorce from Johnny Depp.”

“I just don’t get it,” Snyder said. “If other people don’t like her, I don’t know what to say. I would work with her in a second.”

Heard, whose Mera character figured heavily into the first Aquaman film, has reportedly seen her role cut down drastically in the upcoming sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which she attributes to the defamation trial. However the director James Wan recently told Entertainment Weekly that he never intended her role to be very substantial in the sequel.

“I always pitched this to everyone from the get-go. The first Aquaman was Arthur and Mera's journey. The second movie was always going to be Arthur and Orm,” explained Wan. “So, the first was a romance action-adventure movie, the second one is a bromance action-adventure movie. We'll leave it at that.”

We may never know for sure what part Amber Heard‘s personal problems played in her Mera role being cut short in the Aquaman sequel, but Zack Snyder for one sounds like he'd work with the actress again in a heartbeat.