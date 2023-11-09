Amber Heard as 'Mera' got a 'reduced' role in Aquaman 2 movie; was it intentional or has something to do with new plot?

After the Depp-Heard trial and the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom trailer, there has been a controversy surrounding Amber Heard's reduced role as ‘Mera' in Aquaman 2.

Turns out, initially, director James Wan insists it was always the plan to shift focus in the sequel. According to The Guardian, he wanted to have a buddy comedy dynamic between Aquaman and Patrick Wilson's ‘Orm'.

“From the early stages of development of the script, the movie was built around the character of Arthur and the character of Orm, Arthur being Jason Momoa, Orm being Patrick Wilson,” said former DC President Walter Hamada.

In the same report, sources suggest Warner Bros. wanted to drop her due to chemistry issues with Jason Momoa.

However, Amber Heard's therapy notes during the trial say otherwise.

Per Vanity Fair, she claimed that co-star Jason Momoa wanted her fired from her role as Mera. At the same time, director James Wan allegedly had issues with her due to her legal battle with Johnny Depp.

The notes detail a challenging work environment, alleging that Momoa showed up intoxicated and dressed like Depp. However, a DC spokesperson denied these claims. Wan was accused of raising his voice and creating a negative atmosphere. But the spokesperson defended him, stating he is known for respect and collaboration on set.

Eventually, the same source suggests that due to Momoa's attitude towards Heard in the set of Aquaman 2, the cross almost lost the role. Ultimately, Elon Musk stepped in, threatening Warner Bros. with a “scorched-earth letter” if Heard wasn't reinstated.

Amber Heard's Role in Aquaman 2

Now, there are no confirmations on whether the aforementioned allegations were true. However—based on the reports above, some of Heard's scenes were cut from the final version of Aquaman 2. Apparently, it has undergone multiple reshoots since summer 2022.

Looking at the trailer, so far we've only seen Mera almost too quickly. All despite being Arthur Carry's wife and the mother of his child or children.

At this point, with no new trailer showing more of Amber Heard in Aquaman 2, fans are in the waiting game.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be out in theaters on December 22.