Major League Baseball is reshaping its showcase week in a move that will give fans an even bigger reason to tune in to the MLB All Star Game festivities. Starting in 2026, the league is restructuring the event schedule and shifting when the MLB Futures Game and Draft take place — a change designed to elevate exposure for top prospects and reach a broader audience.

In an article published by MLB’s Mark Feinsand on the league’s official website, he outlined the key adjustments coming to the new All-Star week format.

“The 2026 MLB Draft will take place on Saturday, July 11, moving away from Sunday for the first time since the event moved to All-Star Week in 2021. The first hour of the Draft will be broadcast on NBC, while the rest of the event will air on both MLB Network and Peacock.

Sunday will now feature the prospect-heavy Futures Game, which had previously been played on Saturdays since 2022. The Futures Game will be broadcast on NBC.”

The move marks a major milestone for the Futures Game, which has traditionally been played on Saturday. By swapping days with the Draft, the event will now headline its own national broadcast window. The change allows the league’s best minor-league players to showcase their talent to a far larger television audience, as NBC joins MLB Network and Peacock as broadcast partners for the weekend.

The league will also debut an additional Sunday event featuring former players and celebrities, adding another layer to the expanding All-Star lineup. These updates come as part of a broader effort to modernize the MLB All Star Game schedule and enhance fan engagement during one of baseball’s biggest weeks.

The 2026 MLB All Star Game will be held in Philadelphia, with the Home Run Derby airing on Netflix for the first time and the main exhibition remaining on FOX. Combined with a revamped MLB Draft and Futures Game spotlight, the changes represent the league’s latest push to blend tradition with a modern media approach — giving fans more ways to experience baseball’s best and brightest.