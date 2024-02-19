The latest contract extension updates for Phillies stars Bryce Harper and Zack Wheeler.

Bryce Harper wants to remain with the Philadelphia Phillies for the remainder of his career. Meanwhile, Philadelphia is trying to figure out how Zack Wheeler fits into the team's plans moving forward. So will the star outfielder-turned-first baseman and ace-caliber starting pitcher sign long-term deals with the ball club?

“I think another very interesting storyline is Bryce Harper yesterday reiterating to us what Scott Boras said in November, that he wants an extension,” John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia said on Foul Territory. “He's gonna be 38 when his (current) contract is up, he's got seven years left… But he said, ‘I want to play until I'm 45.'”

Harper and the Phillies may be discussing a possible extension, but Clark added that the Phillies are focused on “taking care” of more pressing matters at the moment, such as Wheeler's contract situation.

Zack Wheeler will enter free agency soon

Wheeler, 33, will be a free agent following the 2024 season. He's been a reliable hurler for Philadelphia, most recently finishing sixth in NL Cy Young voting in 2023.

“I would say Zack Wheeler is the number one thing that they are trying to get done,” Clark added.

It's uncertain whether or not Philadelphia will agree to an extension with Wheeler. At 33 years old, the right-hander may be looking forward to seeing what he can get in free agency one last time. We've seen pitchers like Jacob deGrom sign big deals on the free agent market in their mid-30's, so that may encourage Wheeler.

However, Wheeler would have to perform at a high level throughout the 2024 campaign. He's more than capable of doing so, but it would place extra pressure on him. A contract extension would alleviate that pressure heading into the new season.

Bryce Harper wants to play until he's 45?

Bryce Harper has become the face of the Phillies. He's a superstar who tends to play his best baseball in the playoffs.

With that being said, he has won two MVP awards during his career. Harper is one of the best players in the game and has clearly enjoyed his time in Philadelphia.

Harper could play until he's 45, but the Phillies may proceed with caution before signing him to another long-term contract extension. He is already under contract through 2031 and will be 38 that season. Most players start to decline in their mid-30's, so the Phillies may hesitate before signing Harper into his 40's.

“I believe they're (Phillies) going to push that (Harper extension) to the back burner a year or two down the road or whatever,” Clark said.

Perhaps the Phillies and Harper will agree to an extension to add a few years onto his current contract. If Harper performs at a believe level over the next couple of seasons, Philadelphia will probably be more open to the idea.