Zendaya will star in Luca Guadagnino's upcoming tennis drama, Challengers, with Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist. The Euphoria actress has given it an eye-opening tease.

Speaking to VMAN, Zendaya spoke about the trailer, which was the talk of the (online) town. “Love each other and don't manipulate your friends or your spouses. I often call this movie ‘Codependency: The Movie,'” Zendaya said,

She continued, “Yeah, I love seeing peoples' take on the characters when they've only seen the trailer. It's like, just wait — you have no idea.”

Co-star O'Connor added, “Just wait — you're going to be really surprised.”

Challengers tells the story of former tennis prodigy Tashia Duncan (Zendaya), whose career is cut short due to a horrific injury. Some time later, she is now married and coaches her husband, a Grand Slam champion, in an event where he faces off against her ex-lover. O'Connor plays Patrick, and Faist plays Art Donaldson.

Mike Faist has appeared in numerous Broadway and off-Broadway productions throughout his career. His film breakthrough came in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, which starred Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort. He played Riff in the film. Josh O'Connor is known for roles in Doctor Who and Peaky Blinders. Recently, he starred in a pair of period dramas, Emma and La chimera.

Zendaya is one of the biggest stars in the world. After her Disney Channel breakthrough, she would go on to star in the MCU's Spider-Man trilogy with Tom Holland, Euphoria, and the Dune franchise. Later this fall, she is set to reprise her role as Chani in Dune: Part Two.

Luca Guadagnino is known for his Timothée Chalamet-led films Call Me by Your Name and Bones and All and also directed the 2018 Suspiria remake. Challengers will be his ninth feature film.

Challengers will be released on April 26, 2024.