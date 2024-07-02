Finish commissions, eat noodles, and by raffle tickets from a dog. Here are the details for Zenless Zone Zero, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailer.

Zenless Zone Zero Release Date: July 3, 2024

Zenless Zone Zero has a release date of July 3, 2024, 7:00 PM PDT/July 4, 2024, 10:00 AM UTC+8. It will be available on PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, and PC.

As of this article, the preload for Zenless Zone Zero is now available. On PC, players must download HoYoPlay and preload the game from there. The preload is around 50GB. For Android and iOS, players must head to their respective app stores to download the game.

The game itself is free-to-play. However, players who pay the $9.99 pre-order fee on PlayStation 5 will receive the following items:

Signal Search: Master Tape ×2

General currency: Denny ×150,000

Agent EXP Mats: Official Investigator Log ×80

W-Engine EXP Mats: W-Engine Power Supply ×40

It has also been confirmed that the game will have cross-progression and cross-play, allowing players to have “a synchronized gaming experience” across all platforms.

Zenless Zone Zero Gameplay

Lycaon Character Demo – “Wolfishly Charming” | Zenless Zone Zero Trailer

This game is an urban fantasy action role-playing game with an emphasis on fast-paced combat centered on combos, dodging, and parrying. If you’ve played HoYoverse’s previous game Honkai Impact 3rd, it is closest to that (compared to Genshin Impact).

When playing, players alternate between the Overworld and the Hollow. While in the Overworld, players take control of one of two sibling proxies. On the other hand, while in the Hollow, players will control a team of three Agents.

While in the Overworld, players will have access to various shops and NPCs. These give the player buffs that will carry over when they dive into the Hollow. Other than that, there are also stores that allow you to modify your Bangboo, Tune for Disk Drives, and more.

The Overworld is also where players will accept commissions, ranging from combat ones that require the player to defeat a certain amount of enemies, or exploration ones where players must traverse through the Hollow to complete objectives. Speaking of, let’s talk about the Hollow.

Hollows are locations where normal human beings cannot explore freely. Agents, the characters players can obtain, can explore Hollows with the help of a Bangboo, piloted by your character, a Proxy. While in the Hollow, players will navigate through various locations to meet whatever the commission needs.

3, 2, 1… 11 | ZZZ Brand New Combat Trailer

A majority of what players will do in the Hollow is combat, which as mentioned above is very similar to Honkai Impact 3rd. Players field three Agents in a team, each with their own combat style. Some characters, like Anby, use melee weapons like swords, while others like Billy can use guns to fight from afar.

In combat, Agents will be able to use their Normal and Charged Attacks, Special Attacks, and their Ultimate. Players can also perform combos, which vary from character to character. As mentioned above, dodging and parrying is central to the game, so players will need to take that into account when playing.

As with other Hoyoverse games, Zenless Zone Zero is also a gacha game. Players will need to spend in-game currency to roll and obtain characters, W-Engines (the equivalent of weapons), and Bangboos. Players can either gather this currency from playing the game or by spending real-life money

Zenless Zone Zero Story

Welcome to New Eridu — Where Humanity Rises Anew! | ZZZ Trailer

ZZZ is set in a post-apocalyptic world, riddled by supernatural disasters known as “Hollows”, which are also responsible for the destruction of modern society. In the midst of the destruction is the city of New Eridu, the last remaining city that has survived against all odds.

Players take control of either Wise or Belle, siblings who work as Proxies under the name “Phaethon”. Proxies are individuals who guide Agents and adventures inside of Hollows, serving as a navigators aginst the unpredictability within.

During their time as Proxies, Wise and Belle encounter various factions, like the Cunning Hares, the Belobog Heavy Industries, and the Victoria Housekeeping, to name a few. Each of these factions have its own goals, goals that the legendary proxy duo can help them out with.

These encounters lead the siblings to uncover something that can potentially upset the balance of an already crumbling world. What dangers will this discovery bring to the siblings? And how will it affect those around them? Only time will tell.

That’s all the information we have so far about the release of Zenless Zone Zero, as well as its gameplay, story, and various trailers. Again, the game will come out on July 3/4, 2024, depending on the timezone.

