UFC Strawweight Champion Zhang Weili calls out the UFC Flyweight Champion Alexa Grasso to a fight at UFC 300.

The UFC world is abuzz with excitement as Zhang Weili, the current women's Strawweight champion, has called for a champion versus champion fight with Alexa Grasso, the women's Flyweight champion, at UFC 300. This potential matchup has sent shockwaves through the MMA community, with fans and experts alike eagerly anticipating the possibility of a historic clash between these two formidable champions.

Zhang Weili's callout of Alexa Grasso came via Instagram, where the Strawweight queen respectfully extended the challenge to the Flyweight champion. This move has sparked a wave of speculation and anticipation, as fight fans envision the potential fireworks that could ensue if this super fight comes to fruition.

The prospect of a champion versus champion fight between Zhang Weili and Alexa Grasso has not been without its share of debate and discussion. Some voices within the MMA community have expressed reservations about the idea of double title fights in divisions as stacked as Strawweight and Flyweight. However, the overwhelming sentiment seems to be one of eager anticipation, with fans and pundits alike eagerly awaiting further developments regarding this potentially historic matchup.

If this fight comes to fruition, it has the potential to be a defining moment in the careers of both Zhang Weili and Alexa Grasso. For Weili, it represents an opportunity to further solidify her legacy as one of the most dominant forces in the women's Strawweight division. As for Grasso, a victory over Weili would not only cement her status as the top Flyweight in the world but also elevate her to new heights of stardom and recognition within the sport.

The stage is set, and the MMA world is eagerly awaiting the official confirmation of this highly anticipated matchup. As we count down the days to UFC 300, all eyes will be on Zhang Weili and Alexa Grasso as they prepare to potentially make history inside the Octagon.