Zhu Yuan is an upcoming S-Rank Ether character available in the second half of Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) Version 1.0. Players will actually meet this member of N.E.P.S. in chapter 2 of the game. In this guide, we will talk about Zhu Yuan's kit, her skills, talents, and ascension materials in ZZZ.

Zhu Yuan Kit In ZZZ

Zhu Yuan is available in ZZZ as its launch Rate-up Agent during the second half of version 1.0. Players can get more copies of her once her banner goes live in the game.

Zhu Yuan Background

Zhu Yuan is an S-Rank Ether Attack character. Attack characters serve as the primary source of damage in a team, dealing huge amounts of damage, especially to stunned enemies.

Zhu Yuan Ascension Materials

Zhu Yuan will require the following materials to be fully promoted:

Basic Offense Certification Seal x4

Advanced Offense Certification Seal x32

Pioneer’s Certification Seal x30

Dennies x800,000

Zhu Yuan Skill Materials

Each of Zhu Yuan's Skills require the following materials to reach max level:

Basic Ether Chip x10

Advanced Ether Chip x30

Specialized Ether Chip x100

Hamster Cage Pass x1

Dennies x1,000,000

Zhu Yuan Skills

These descriptions and values are based on the version of Zhu Yuan available during the last Closed Beta. Once her official values and skill descriptions become available, we will be sure to update this guide.

Basic Attack – Don't Move! [Assault Mode]: Unleash a flurry of martial arts, bullets, and Ether Buckshots in a series of up to 5 attacks, dealing Physical DMG and Ether DMG. Upon activation of the 5th hit, obtain 1 Enhanced Shotshell.

While using this skill, drag the joystick and press Basic Attack to activate Dash Attack: Firepower Offensive and readjust to face the selected direction.

While under Assault Mode, hold Basic Attack to switch to Suppressive Mode.

Basic Attack – Please Do Not Resist [Suppressive Mode]: Unleash up to 4 Shotshell piercing attacks, dealing Physical DMG. If Zhu Yuan has Enhanced Shotshells upon firing, 1 Enhanced Shotshell will be consumed, dealing massive Ether DMG.

While using this skill, drag the joystick and press Basic Attack to activate her Dash Attack and readjust to face the selected direction.

While under Suppressive Mode, hold Basic Attack to switch to Assault Mode.

Dodge – Tactical Detour: A rapid dodge. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Dash Attack – Firepower Offensive [Assault Mode]: Uses handgun to attack, dealing Physical DMG.

Dash Attack – Overwhelming Firepower [Suppressive Mode]: Unleashes a Shotshell piercing attack, dealing Physical DMG. If Zhu Yuan has Enhanced Shotshells upon firing, 1 Enhanced Shotshell will be consumed, dealing massive Ether DMG.

Dodge Counter – Defensive Counter: Shoots enemies in front with an Ether Buckshot, dealing Ether DMG.

Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Special Attack – Buckshot Blast: Shoots Ether Buckshots that deal Ether DMG. This can be repeated 3 times by rapidly tapping Special Attack. Anti-Interrupt level is increased while using this skill.

EX Special Attack – Full Barrage: Shoots a series of Ether Buckshots, that explode and deal massive Ether DMG. Upon activation, gain 3 Enhanced Shotshells. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Chain Attack – Eradication Mode: Uses Modified Master Firearm to attack, firing lasers and seeking missiles to deal massive Ether DMG. Upon activation, gain 3 Enhanced Shotshells. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Ultimate – Max Eradication Mode: Uses Modified Master Firearm to attack, firing lasers and seeking missiles to deal massive Ether DMG. Upon activation, gain 3 Enhanced Shotshells. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Core Passive – Special Ops Ammunition: When Zhu Yuan is under Suppressive Mode, using Enhanced Shotshells increases her DMG. When attacking Stunned enemies, this DMG buff is increased by an additional amount. When Zhu Yuan enters the battlefield, she immediately gains 6 Enhanced Shotshells.

Additional Ability – Tactical Coordination: When any other character in your squad shares the same Attribute or Faction: Zhu Yuan's CRIT Rate is increased by 30% for 10s after using an EX Special Attack, Chain Attack, or Ultimate.

Quick Assist – Covering Fire: Shoots enemies in front with an Ether Buckshot, dealing Ether DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Evasive Assist – Guarded Backup: Dodges the enemy's attack and activates the Vital View. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Assist Follow-Up – Defensive Counter: Attack with a combination of martial arts and shotshells, dealing Physical DMG and Ether DMG. Upon activation, gain 3 Enhanced Shotshells. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Zhu Yuan Talents

Quick Reload: When Zhu Yuan hits an enemy with Chain Attacks/Ultimates, gain the Quick Reload effect. When Zhu Yuan has the Quick Reload effect and uses up all Enhanced Shotshells, the Quick Reload effect will be consumed to instantly gain 6/9 Enhanced Shotshells.

Ether Ember: In Suppressive Mode, Zhu Yuan's Anti-Interrupt level is increased and DMG taken reduced by 10%. When Zhu Yuan hits an enemy with Enhanced Shotshells, the target takes 10% more Basic Attack: Please Do Not Resist and Dash Attack: Overwhelming Firepower DMG, stacking up to 5 times and lasting for 5s. Each shot adds one stack of this effect, and repeated triggers reset the duration.

Public Security Special Training: All skill levels +2

Ether Perforation: When Zhu Yuan hits an enemy with Enhanced Shotshells, her Basic Attack: Please Do Not Resist and Dash Attack: Overwhelming Firepower ignore 25% of the target's Ether RES.

Special Ops Experience: All skill levels +2

Expanded Energy Pack III: When Zhu Yuan consumes a total of 12 Enhanced Shotshells, she receives the Ether Afterglow effect, and the Energy cost of the next EX Special Attack is reduced by 30. Launching an EX Special Attack will consume Ether Afterglow and shoot an additional 4-bullet Ether Buckshot. Each extra bullet deals DMG equal to 220% of Zhu Yuan's ATK.

That's all for Zhu Yuan's kit, skills, talents, and ascension materials in ZZZ. ZZZ is available on PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, and PC.

