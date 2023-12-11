Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the iconic Swedish striker, is set for a return to AC Milan, marking his third stint with the Italian club

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the iconic Swedish striker, is set for a return to AC Milan, marking his third stint with the Italian club, reported by GOAL. Despite officially retiring from professional football at the age of 41 in June this year, Ibrahimovic is not returning as a player this time.

The former Manchester United star is set to join AC Milan as an advisor to the club's management and ownership, working closely with RedBird Capital Partners, the principal owners of the club. RedBird acquired a 99 percent stake in Milan in 2021 for €1.2 billion, bringing about a positive shift in the club's fortunes after a challenging decade. Under RedBird's ownership, AC Milan secured the Serie A title in the 2021/22 season and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League in the previous season. RedBird Capital Partners also holds stakes in Fenway Sports Group, the owners of Liverpool.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Ibrahimovic stated, “RedBird has partnered with some of the greatest athletes, teams, and business figures in the world to create businesses with meaning and impact. I look forward to contributing to their investing activities across their sports, media, and entertainment properties.”

Currently occupying the third spot in Serie A, AC Milan faces a crucial fixture against Newcastle in their final Champions League group game. The match is a must-win for Stefano Pioli's side to secure qualification for the knockout stage. As Zlatan Ibrahimovic steps into this advisory role, his influence off the pitch is set to contribute to AC Milan's ongoing journey in both domestic and international competitions.