AC Milan fans might soon witness the return of their beloved icon, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but in a different capacity, reported by GOAL. The Swedish superstar, who bid an emotional farewell to football in June, could be making a comeback to the Rossoneri, not as a player, but in a new role within the club.

Milan director Giorgio Furlani confirmed ongoing discussions with Ibrahimovic, stating, “Zlatan is a champion who is dear to all Milanisti. We have been talking to him for many months, and we'll see what happens.” While Furlani remained tight-lipped about specific roles, he emphasized Ibrahimovic's significant influence and passion for Milan, leaving the door open for exciting possibilities.

Ibrahimovic's potential return has generated immense excitement among fans. During his previous stints with Milan, he clinched two Serie A titles, establishing himself as a legendary figure in the club's history. The 41-year-old football icon has teased fans with a cryptic social media post, featuring himself with the caption “tic tac tic tac,” hinting at a ticking clock counting down to his return.

If the talks progress positively, Ibrahimovic is expected to assume an ambassadorial role within the club. Additionally, he could become an integral part of manager Stefano Pioli's backroom staff, bringing his wealth of experience and expertise to aid Milan's future endeavors.

As negotiations continue, Milan supporters eagerly anticipate Zlatan Ibrahimovic's potential return, hoping that his iconic presence will once again grace the San Siro and inspire the team to new heights. Stay tuned for further updates as Milan and Ibrahimovic work towards this exciting reunion in the world of football.