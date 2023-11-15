PSG's Kylian Mbappe has once again etched his name in the record books, clinching the Ligue 1 Player of the Month award for October

PSG‘s Kylian Mbappe has once again etched his name in the record books, clinching the Ligue 1 Player of the Month award for October, reported by GOAL. This marks a remarkable 10th time that the French star has received this accolade in his illustrious career, surpassing football stalwarts such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Franck Ribéry, Eden Hazard, and Javier Pastore.

Mbappe's stellar performances in October included three appearances in Ligue 1, where he showcased his goal-scoring prowess by netting three goals and contributing an assist. A standout moment was his brace in PSG's comeback victory against Stade Brestois on October 29. The 24-year-old forward faced tough competition in the online voting for the award but ultimately emerged victorious over teammates like Warren Zaire-Emery and AS Monaco's Aleksandr Golovin.

Impressively, 17-year-old midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery also made his mark during the month, providing two assists in three matches. The collective success of PSG players in securing Player of the Month awards over the years is underlined by this being the 47th time a player from the club has received the honor in the last two decades. PSG now holds a significant lead in this regard, with Marseille and Lyon producing 24 and 18 awards, respectively.

What's next for Ligue 1 star Kylian Mbappe?

As Kylian Mbappe basks in the glory of his 10th Player of the Month title, the French national team captain is gearing up for international duty. He is set to represent Les Bleus in the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Greece on November 18 and 21, further solidifying his status as a football icon on both domestic and international fronts.